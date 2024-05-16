Dean McDermott has made his new relationship official on Instagram, garnering support from his ex-wife, Tori Spelling.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, McDermott posted a series of photos posing alongside his girlfriend, Lily Calo, at Los Angeles' private club, The Magic Castle.

"Sometimes ya just gotta put on your best duds and take your girl to The Magic Castle. Cuz she’s Magic!! 🎩#mylovey," McDermott captioned the post, tagging Calo.

She also shared a sweet snap of the couple on her own Instagram account, with the caption, "I've got peace and I've got love ♥️ #gratefulheart."

Amidst the public display of affection, Spelling, who filed for divorce from McDermott in March after nearly 18 years of marriage, gave a surprising sign of support by liking the post. In a display of grace, McDermott acknowledged Spelling in his IG comments as "a highly evolved and compassionate loving person," and expressed his wishes for her happiness.

While photographs of McDermott and Calo surfaced in October 2023, this marks the first time the reality television star has openly acknowledged their relationship on social media.

Dean McDermott IG Comment - Instagram

Spelling and McDermott's proceedings, which have been under public scrutiny, are a significant backdrop to their current relationship. Spelling initiated the divorce, citing irreconcilable differences and listing June 17, 2023, as the separation date. McDermott, however, claimed July 7, 2023, according to documents obtained by ET.

The proceedings hit a snag the same day the former couple showed support for each other after Spelling requested full custody of the former couple's five kids.

Spelling and McDermott share Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7. McDermott is also dad to son Jack from a past relationship.

In new court documents obtained by ET, McDermott has responded to his ex's custody request, asking for joint physical and legal custody of their kids. McDermott, representing himself in the legal proceedings, also requests spousal support from the Beverly Hills, 90210 star, though he wants it to be terminated for his estranged wife. The Canadian actor is asking Spelling to pay his attorneys' fees and wants their formerly shared assets and debt to be considered separate property.

ET has reached out to McDermott and Spelling for comment on the recent filing.

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott and kids - Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LuskinOIC

After Spelling filed for divorce last month following nearly 18 years of marriage, she had remained mostly complimentary of her ex on her misSPELLING podcast, even sharing that she and her kids have met Calo.

"My soon-to-be ex has a girlfriend, a live-in girlfriend, who has met the kids and I like her," Spelling shared on a recent podcast episode.

Spelling and McDermott tied the knot in 2006, documenting much of their lives on reality TV. They officially separated in June 2023 after an explosive fight and years of marital struggles.

A source previously told ET, "Tori filing for divorce from Dean was not a surprise to either of them. They have both been getting their ducks in a row and a plan in place for the past couple of years."

"They wanted to make sure that they're both taken care of individually and also as co-parents," the source noted. "It's not a volatile situation on either end and things are actually pretty cordial between them. Their co-parenting situation is fine and continuing to get better."

