'Bachelor in Paradise' Premiere: A Timeline of Corinne & DeMario's Interactions Before the Big Shutdown

DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios' time in Paradise may have been short-lived, but they definitely made an impression.

Fans expected the contestants to be front and center during Monday's season four premiere of Bachelor in Paradise, after the show's promos -- and even host Chris Harrison -- teased their "pool time" on day one, and the controversy that followed.

"As many of you know, this was the season of Paradise that looked like it might not happen. After two days of shooting, we decided to suspend production in Paradise, as accusations and allegations ran wild. It was an extraordinarily stressful time for our cast and all of our crew, including myself... Let's start with everything that happened in the two and a half days of filming before we stopped production," Harrison told the camera at the beginning of the episode... though it's clear that not everything was shown.

ABC did show footage of the first two days in Paradise, and the beginning of what looked like a blossoming relationship between DeMario and Corinne -- but that was about it. Here's a breakdown of the pair's interactions on day one.

DeMario Addresses His Relationship Drama... But Corinne Doesn't

"I wanted to come here to set everything straight and hopefully find the next Mrs. Jackson," DeMario told Harrison before heading down the beach, declaring that he "did not have a girlfriend" during Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette, but may have "led her on" a bit.

"I think it will be a little hostile at first, but once people are able to get a chance to see me and know me for who I am... they'll think, 'He's here for the right reasons,'" he said.

Corinne, on the other hand, told Harrison that she was "single" -- despite sources telling ET that the Miami native was dating 26-year-old Jordan Gielchinsky while filming.

"I'm personally not ready to settle down," she confessed. "I'm right now doing me, which is what I do best."

Corinne Sparks DeMario's Interest

"Why not get to know the cream of the crop? I wanted to get to know Corinne since day one, and I want to get to know Corinne, like, right now," DeMario confessed before heading over to mingle with the blonde beauty.

The two clicked right away, as they seemingly built a relationship founded on New Jersey pride, drinking, olives (she fed them to him), massages (he gave them to her), and mid-day couch cuddling (it takes two).

DeMario and Corinne even joked about getting engaged, and he called them Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt "before the divorce."

Pool Time

Corinne then led DeMario up to the pool, where contestant Alex Woytkiw transformed his interview into commentary on the pair's activities.

"This is 30 minutes into Paradise, and it is already going down. Wow," he said. "Just to let the viewers at home know, Corinne has not changed out of her clothing. She is fully dressed in the pool right now with DeMario."

"It is approximately 4:30 in the afternoon right now, and Corinne and DeMario are already attached at the hip right now," Alex continued as the camera showed them cuddling in the water. "They are have a one-on-one Top Gun moment in the pool. I don't really ever stand around and watch people do this with each other, but when in Paradise, you commentate."

Over Already?

This is where things get confusing. By day two, DeMario seemed to have a thing for Alexis Waters.

"I'm not here to rush anything, but I do know there are some women here who I would like to get to know better," the reality star said. "I am interested in Alexis."

"I can find love in Paradise, and I do want to find love," he added, while Corinne appeared to set her sights on Vinny Ventiera.

That's it. The seeming end of DeMario and Corinne, with no explanation. No tapes of the controversial moment that halted filming, no commentary from either as to what happened, or what went wrong between them. In fact, it looked as if both contestants were going to survive the rose ceremony with their new love interests, until producers pulled the plug.

The Shutdown

DeMario, who was seemingly MIA after making his interest in Alexis known, was next seen when being approached by producers during his evening chat with Alexis on the beach.

"I hate to do this, but I need him," a producer told Alexis. "I gotta talk to him in private."

"Cut it down. Cut it," another producer yelled as cameras were shut off.

"Suddenly we look around, and there's no crew. It's just us," Jack Stone said.

"I'm thinking it's something with Corinne and DeMario from the first night," Amanda Stanton mused, as the episode ended with shots of empty rooms, an empty beach, and the rest of the contestants in shock.

Monday's episode didn't do much to address the actual incident that shut down production... and Tuesday's episode doesn't look like it will either.

"Do you want to be here?" Harrison questions the returning cast in the promo, with no mention of DeMario or Corinne, but a teaser of Carly Waddell and Evan Bass' wedding.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

