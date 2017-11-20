Tyrese Gibson Awarded 50-50 Joint Custody of Daughter Shayla, Judge Denies Ex's Restraining Order Request

Tyrese Gibson will get to see his daughter again.

The Fast & Furious star was awarded joint custody of his 10-year-old daughter, Shayla, on Friday, while a Los Angeles County judge denied ex-wife Norma Gibson's domestic violence restraining order request, according to court documents obtained by ET.

According to the ruling, neither party will be allowed to use corporal punishment with Shayla, and Tyrese must enroll in parenting classes on discipline.

After the ruling, the 38-year-old actor took to Instagram to express his relief.

"Today is not a win for me, it is a win for our daughter, Shayla. Who unfortunately has been exposed to tension, private and public embarrassment and growing up and feeling torn between 2 parents who are no longer married," he wrote. "It is a win because she gets to spend equal time with both of her parents in joint legal custody while she continues to grow in a happy and healthy environment – this has always been and will continue to be my priority."