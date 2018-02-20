U.S. Olympic Curling Team Has the Perfect Response to Kirstie Alley Calling the Sport 'Boring'

Kirstie Alley got the attention of some Olympic athletes with just one tweet.

"I'm not trying to be mean but...... Curling is boring," the 67-year-old actress posted on Monday night.

A few hours later, the U.S. Men's Olympic Curling team's verified Twitter account responded to the dis, writing: "We’re not trying to be mean either but your movies weren’t exactly riveting theater Kirstie. #justsaying #curling."

Curler Matt Hamilton also responded to Alley's tweet, writing: "You're entitled to your wrong opinion."

You're entitled to your wrong opinion — Matt Hamilton (@MattJamilton) February 20, 2018

The Look Who's Talking star reacted to Hamilton's message with a few laughing emojis.

By Tuesday afternoon, Alley was ready to watch curling again.

"OK, I'm gonna give it another chance! My son loves watching curling!" she wrote, referring to her 25-year-old son, William. "He doesn't love figure skating which I do so we can make each other give 2nd chances today!! ❤️❤️"

Ok I'm gonna give it another chance! My son loves watching Curling! He doesn't love figure skating which I do so we can make each other give 2nd chances today!! ❤️❤️ https://t.co/lFJkFF9ioP — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) February 20, 2018

A slew of other celebrities are also getting into the Winter Olympics in South Korea this year!

Over the weekend, Sally Field tried to set up Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon up with her 30-year-old son, Sam Greisman.

Rippon responded to the actress' proposition while on Buzzfeed's Snapchat studio in PyeongChang. "Sam, your mom -- I admire her," the 28-year-old athlete said. "And I'm sure one day we're going to meet! So thanks, Mom."

