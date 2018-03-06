Val Chmerkovskiy Admits It's 'Not Easy' Seeing Jenna Johnson With Different Dance Partners (Exclusive)

Val Chmerkovskiy can admit to a little jealousy.

The Dancing With the Stars pro talked to ET's Keltie Knight on Monday at the Tatiana Restaurant and Nightclub in the Brighton Beach neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, ahead of the March 6 release of his new book, I'll Never Change My Name. The 31-year-old dancer confessed that it's a little tough to see his girlfriend and DWTS colleague, Jenna Johnson, dancing with other partners since she made the troupe.

"It's hard," Val acknowledged. "The type of person I am, I mean, I'm fairly jealous. I mean, look, I have all these emotions, you know."

"I'm not perfect," he continued. "But I have to check myself and be fair and say, like, ... how can I hold this against her if I'm in the same situation? And I would never want to compromise my artistry, you know, because I wouldn't want to make my significant other feel uncomfortable.

"But I think it's also, this is part of the new chapter in my life and, you know, it takes some sacrifice to have a healthy relationship. And, you know, you gotta be willing to make those sacrifices and I'm definitely willing to make certain sacrifices to make it work."

Val got candid during his discussion with ET, even admitting that he's more eager to be a father than a husband, while explaining how that's really what his book is all about.

"I can't wait to be a father," Chmerkovskiy shared. "I'm more eager to be a father than a husband, for sure."

"This book is my parents' accomplishments. I am a reflection of their hard work," he added. "My kid, that's gonna be my accomplishment."

