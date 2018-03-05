Val Chmerkovskiy Says He's 'More Eager to Be a Father a Than a Husband' (Exclusive)

Val Chmerkovskiy is looking forward to fatherhood.

The Dancing With the Stars pro sat down with ET's Keltie Knight at Tatiana Restaurant and Nightclub in the Brighton Beach neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, on Monday, and he opened up about his dreams of being a dad, as well as the role his own parents played in shaping the man he's become.

"I can't wait to be a father," Chmerkovskiy shared with ET. "I'm more eager to be a father than a husband, for sure."

The 31-year-old professional dancer, who is dating DWTS troupe member Jenna Johnson, said one of the things that attracts him to a parental role is the desire to support and provide for someone. "I have this inherent kind of want to help someone," he shared.

Chmerkovskiy explained that his new memoir, I'll Never Change my Name, actually represents the collective dedication of his parents and their impact on his life.

"This book is my parents' accomplishments. I am a reflection of their hard work," Chmerkovskiy shared. "My kid, that's gonna be my accomplishment."

The entertainer -- who was born in Odessa, Ukraine, before his parents brought him and his older brother, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, to New York City as a child -- said that fatherhood is a role "where I'll truly do my very best."

"You'll see me at my best is when I'm hopefully serving as a father to someone," he shared.

The two-time DWTS champ became an uncle in January 2017, when his older brother and wife Peta Murgatroyd welcomed their first child, Shai.

Though back in October, he told ET that he doesn't "feel the pressure" to start his own family just yet.

"I feel excited. I would love to have kids. I can't wait to be a father, had a great father -- still have a great father," he said at the time. "I think instinctively, as a man, that's something I want to do."

Chmerkovskiy added that he's "getting even better with age, aesthetically," however, and he feels he's "got a couple more years in me" before he actually pursues being a dad.

Chmerkovskiy's new book, I'll Never Change my Name, hits shelves March 6.

