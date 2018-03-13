Watch Prince Harry Make Meghan Markle Giggle Following Liam Payne’s Commonwealth Day Performance

Someone’s got a case of the church giggles!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared a sweet moment during Monday’s Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey. The engaged pair were seated behind Queen Elizabeth in the congregation during the inter-faith event.

During the live broadcast of the service, Harry was filmed raising his eyebrows after former One Directioner Liam Payne’s performance of John Mayer’s “Waiting on the World to Change.” The silly move caused his fiancée, Meghan, to burst out laughing.

It’s unclear whether the pair were sharing a private joke or reacting to Payne’s performance, but the Internet quickly picked up on the exchange.

Either way, Payne didn’t seem to be bothered. The musician got a special handshake from Queen Elizabeth, posting the moment on Twitter.

Today was an absolute pleasure to be a part of #CommonwealthDay 👑 pic.twitter.com/1kbUP12aHk — Liam (@LiamPayne) March 12, 2018

“Today was an absolute pleasure to be a part of #CommonwealthDay,” he tweeted.

That wasn’t the only sweet moment between Harry and Meghan. Harry was also spotted passionately singing a hymn, which prompted his future bride to break out in a wide smile.

Nice moment when Prince Harry’s deep singing in @wabbey amuses Meghan Markle during ‘Guide Me O Thou Great Redeemer’ #CommonwealthDaypic.twitter.com/Ih1DvNYpYc — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 12, 2018

The couple was photographed inside the Abbey happily chatting with Prince William and Kate Middleton ahead of the service. The foursome have attended several events together including Christmas Day service and speaking at the inaugural Royal Foundation Forum last month in London.

Getty Images

Monday’s event marked Meghan’s first official appearance with Queen Elizabeth. It was a break in royal protocol from the British monarch, who has previously made exceptions for the Suits star prior to her May 19 wedding to Harry.

AFP

For more from the big day, watch the clip below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle Sings 'God Save the Queen' During Church Service With Queen Elizabeth II -- Watch!

Meghan Markle Wows in White 2 Months Before Royal Wedding -- See Her Chic Look!

Meghan Markle Attends First Official Event With Queen Elizabeth II at Commonwealth Day 2018

Related Gallery