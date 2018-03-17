'Will & Grace' Revival Gets Renewed for a Third Season

Clearly, the return of Will & Grace has yet to overstay its welcome.

The acclaimed sitcom's revival has been picked up for a third season to premiere in 2019, NBC chairman Robert Greenblatt revealed at the show's PaleyFest panel in Los Angeles on Saturday. Additionally, Greenblatt shared that season two of the show, which is set to premiere this fall, has been extended from 13 to 18 episodes.

“As far as I’m concerned, we can’t get enough of Will & Grace and 23 more episodes is music to my ears," Greenblatt said. "We’re eternally grateful that Debra [Messing], Eric [McCormack], Sean [Hayes] and Megan [Mullaly] feel the same way and wanted to keep this good thing going."

After going off the air in 2006, Will & Grace's revival season premiered in Sept. 2017, and has, by this point in the season become NBC's strongest performing primetime comedy in eight years.

Will & Grace airs Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC. The show is produced by Universal Television.

This season, the original gang has been greeted by a slew of big-name guest stars, including Jennifer Lopez. Watch the video below for more on her return to the show!

