The day 13 Reasons Why fans have been waiting for has finally arrived!



ET can confirm that the show has been renewed for its fourth and final season. The last outing for the series will include the core cast's graduation from Liberty High School -- but the new revelations don't end there. On Thursday, Netflix dropped the first trailer for season three of their hit show, and it presents fans with a new, perplexing mystery -- Who killed Bryce Walker?



That's right, the season hasn't even begun and we already know Justin Prentice's vile character has died, and it's clear that just about everyone is a suspect.



The new trailer offers a winding, eerie point of view that weaves through a police crime scene and flashes upon all the show's key players, visiting upon romances and old grudges, before arriving at Clay (Dylan Minnette) standing out in the rain at Bryce's funeral.



"Eight months after preventing Tyler from committing an unthinkable act at Spring Fling, Clay, Tony, Jessica, Alex, Justin, and Zach find ways to shoulder the burden of the cover-up together while helping Tyler move toward recovery," the new season's synopsis states. "But when the aftermath of a tumultuous homecoming game culminates in the disappearance of a football player, and Clay finds himself under police scrutiny, it's up to a shrewd outsider to steer the group through an investigation that threatens to lay bare everyone's deepest secrets."



"The stakes are raised in this riveting third season of 13 Reasons Why, as the consequences of even the most well-intended actions can alter a life forever," the synopsis concludes.

Netflix also revealed that Grace Saif is joining the show's cast in the upcoming season as Ani. Could this be the "shrewd outsider"? Along with the new, confounding trailer, the new season's release date was finally announced -- Aug. 23.

And if all that wasn't enough, the streaming giant is promoting a new website, whokilledbrycewalker.com (only acceptable on mobile devices), where users are walked through an interrogation by Deputy Standall (Mark Pellegrino).



This avalanche of news comes just weeks after Netflix announced that Hannah’s (Katherine Langford) infamous suicide scene from season one has been removed from the show after consulting medical experts.

Last summer, Minnette spoke with ET about what he suspects fans will see in the new season, while touching upon how things left off in season two.

"I'd be surprised if the story isn't, like, immediately picked up where it left off," he said. "I feel like the 13 Reasons Why fashion is that there's a time jump and we just put together the pieces of what happened in between... I don't know, I'm not confirming, but that's where I feel like it's going. I don't know what Clay does with that gun, I don't know how he gets out of it. When we were filming it, I did not realize that the sirens would sound that close."

Check out the chilling new 13 Reasons Why trailer above.

