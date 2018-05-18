'13 Reasons Why' Season 2 Premiere Canceled Following Texas School Shooting

Netflix has made the decision to cancel Friday's premiere event for 13 Reasons Why'ssecond season, following the tragic school shooting at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, earlier in the day.

"Our hearts are with the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting, and with all victims of gun violence," the streaming service said in a statement. "In light of today's tragedy, we are canceling the 13 Reasons Why season 2 premiere event tonight."

A male suspect opened fire at Santa Fe High School, south of Houston, Texas, on Friday morning, killing 10 and injuring 10 others, according to Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

[WARNING: The following contains spoilers for the second season of 13 Reasons Why.] The Santa Fe shooting hits especially close to home as the second season of the show -- which follows a group of high school students dealing with the aftermath of a fellow student's suicide -- ends with a student bringing a gun to a school dance, with the intention of shooting his classmates.

Texas native Selena Gomez, who serves as an executive producer on 13 Reasons Why, opened up to ET about the important message of the show at the season one premiere last year.

"I think people are really scared to be honest with themselves and strength is looked upon as, ‘Oh, I'm strong, I don't need anything. I can handle everything,’ and that's just not the truth,” she said at the time. “And I think kids, especially with social media sometimes; they just feel a little claustrophobic… I want people to know that every single life is valuable, that their voice can be heard and that there are people who are willing to be there for them.”

