17 Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts To Shop Now

There's no question that shopping for Valentine's Day is often easier said than done. Some people love to receive bouquets of roses by way of flower delivery. Others enjoy chocolate, champagne or jewelry. Of course, these timeless gifts will be foolproof options for any Valentine's Day. But if you want to go a different route in 2022, there's something to be said about getting something a little unexpected to express your love, too.

So, if you're looking for some last-minute Valentine's Day gift ideas to get your loved ones this year, or you want some options to keep in your back pocket for any special occasion, you've come to the right place -- just be sure to order them now to make sure they get to you or the lucky recipient as soon as possible (and just in case you're waiting for the very last minute, we've added some options that'll deliver to your favorite person virtually, too).

Whether you're scrambling to get a Valentine's gift for the man in your life or you want to buy something for your favorite leading ladies, ET Style has pulled together its favorite gift ideas that'll make it seem like you're a pro in presents.

Ahead, see the last-minute Valentine's Day gifts -- for him, for her and for anyone else on your list -- that'll make this year's love day the most memorable one yet.

Therabox Self-Care Subscriptions Therabox Therabox Self-Care Subscriptions One of the best gifts you can give someone you love is the gift of self-care. Therabox can put together a gift basket filled with self-care products your S.O. needs to relax—whether it's a one-time gift or you want a Valentine's Day gift idea that lasts the whole year in the form of a subscription, you can find a package to suit your sweetheart. $35 AND UP Buy Now

Salt and Straw Pints of the Month Salt and Straw Salt and Straw Pints of the Month For a unique gift idea for the sweetheart with a sweet tooth that isn't into decadent chocolates, an ice cream subscription from Portland-based Salt & Straw. The hand-made pints come in various inspired flavors like Strawberry Honey Balsamic with Black Pepper or Chocolate Caramel Potato Chip Cupcake for an unusual and perfect last minute gift for your Valentine. $65 Buy Now

Cameo Personalized Videos from Your Favorite Stars Cameo Cameo Personalized Videos from Your Favorite Stars You might recognize this happy couple from 90 Day Fiancé—they're just one of the celebrity couples who want to spread their love in a personal video Cameo this Valentine's Day! You can choose from minor celebrities to super stars to make a custom video with a message for your sweetheart. $15 AND UP Buy Now

The Sill Live Plant The Sill The Sill Live Plant For the green thumbs who like to call themselves plant parents, The Sill offers plenty of non-floral options to choose from that don't include traditional flowers. $23 AND UP Buy Now

Subscription to Disney+ Disney+ Subscription to Disney+ If your sweetheart doesn't have a subscription to Disney+ yet now's the time to get it! The premium streaming service is home to every Star Wars theatrical release, the binge-worthy Star Wars saga The Mandalorian and a number of great animated titles including Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. It's a must for any Star Wars fan. $8 PER MONTH Buy Now

Man Crates Exotic Meats Crate Man Crates Man Crates Exotic Meats Crate If you haven't discovered Man Crates yet, it's the Valentine gift catchall for men-—and there are so many great gift ideas to choose from. We selected the Exotic Meats Crate for a unique surprise of all the different types of unusual jerky he can chew on. $120 Buy Now

Alo Moves Membership Alo Yoga Alo Moves Membership For those of you who have fitness-lovers in your orbit, a gift to Alo Yoga's fitness platform Alo Moves will be one of the best presents yet—no matter the occasion. $99 PER YEAR Buy Now

Bouqs Flower Arrangement Bouqs Bouqs Flower Arrangement Still haven't figured out what to give someone? A thoughtful gift of flowers delivered on Valentine's Day will always put a smile on someone's face. Shop the Next Day Flower Delivery options to get them by February 14th. $49 AND UP Buy Now

Sock Fancy Subscription Amazon Sock Fancy Subscription If your S.O. goes through socks fairly quickly, they'll appreciate this simple subscription that sends one surprise pair of socks every month. $10 PER MONTH Buy Now

FaceTory Subscription Box Cratejoy FaceTory Subscription Box For the person in your life who loves beauty products, this gift subscription box from FaceTory sends your sweetheart new K-Beauty products to try every month with plans starting at $12. $12 AND UP Buy Now

Driftaway Coffee Subscription Driftaway Coffee Driftaway Coffee Subscription For the serious coffee snob who also likes to give back, a subscription from Driftaway Coffee is the perfect last minute gift. Like Fair Trade coffee, Driftaway makes sure coffee farmers are taken care of, but the wages are better so the farmers can live better. It also uses 100% compostable and waste-free packaging. $54 AND UP Buy Now

MasterClass Annual Membership MasterClass MasterClass Annual Membership When in doubt, you won't go wrong with a membership to MasterClass -- which provides classes with industry vets (Shonda Rimes, Natalie Portman, Steph Curry and now Issa Rae) in nearly any field you can think of—for a gift to a loved one. $180 AND UP Buy Now

Brightland The Duo Brightland Brightland The Duo Whether you're planning for a home-cooked Easter brunch, or you cook on the regular, these olive oils are sure to level up your meals. $74 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The 37 Best Valentine's Day Gifts Under $50

15 Valentine's Day Beauty Sales and Skincare Deals to Shop Now

20 Self-Care Gifts to Show Yourself Some Love This Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2022: The Best Gifts to Buy for Loved Ones

Fan-Favorite Star Wars Gift Ideas for Valentine's Day

The Best Lingerie for Valentine's Day 2022

28 Valentine's Day Gifts Under $25