17 Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts To Shop Now

By Dale Arden Chong‍
Last-MInute Valentine's Day Gifts
Brightland, Sephora, Nordstrom

There's no question that shopping for Valentine's Day is often easier said than done. Some people love to receive bouquets of roses by way of flower delivery. Others enjoy chocolate, champagne or jewelry. Of course, these timeless gifts will be foolproof options for any Valentine's Day. But if you want to go a different route in 2022, there's something to be said about getting something a little unexpected to express your love, too.

So, if you're looking for some last-minute Valentine's Day gift ideas to get your loved ones this year, or you want some options to keep in your back pocket for any special occasion, you've come to the right place -- just be sure to order them now to make sure they get to you or the lucky recipient as soon as possible (and just in case you're waiting for the very last minute, we've added some options that'll deliver to your favorite person virtually, too).

Whether you're scrambling to get a Valentine's gift for the man in your life or you want to buy something for your favorite leading ladies, ET Style has pulled together its favorite gift ideas that'll make it seem like you're a pro in presents.

Ahead, see the last-minute Valentine's Day gifts -- for him, for her and for anyone else on your list -- that'll make this year's love day the most memorable one yet.

Therabox Self-Care Subscriptions
Therabox Self-Care Subscriptions
Therabox
Therabox Self-Care Subscriptions
One of the best gifts you can give someone you love is the gift of self-care. Therabox can put together a gift basket filled with self-care products your S.O. needs to relax—whether it's a one-time gift or you want a Valentine's Day gift idea that lasts the whole year in the form of a subscription, you can find a package to suit your sweetheart.
$35 AND UP
Salt and Straw Pints of the Month
Salt and Straw Pints of the Month
Salt and Straw
Salt and Straw Pints of the Month
For a unique gift idea for the sweetheart with a sweet tooth that isn't into decadent chocolates, an ice cream subscription from Portland-based Salt & Straw. The hand-made pints come in various inspired flavors like Strawberry Honey Balsamic with Black Pepper or Chocolate Caramel Potato Chip Cupcake for an unusual and perfect last minute gift for your Valentine.
$65
Cameo Personalized Videos from Your Favorite Stars
Cameo Personalized Videos from Your Favorite Stars
Cameo
Cameo Personalized Videos from Your Favorite Stars
You might recognize this happy couple from 90 Day Fiancé—they're just one of the celebrity couples who want to spread their love in a personal video Cameo this Valentine's Day! You can choose from minor celebrities to super stars to make a custom video with a message for your sweetheart. 
$15 AND UP
The Sill Live Plant
The Sill Live Plants
The Sill
The Sill Live Plant
For the green thumbs who like to call themselves plant parents, The Sill offers plenty of non-floral options to choose from that don't include traditional flowers.
$23 AND UP
Subscription to Disney+
Disney+ Subscription
Disney+
Subscription to Disney+
If your sweetheart doesn't have a subscription to Disney+ yet now's the time to get it! The premium streaming service is home to every Star Wars theatrical release, the binge-worthy Star Wars saga The Mandalorian and a number of great animated titles including Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. It's a must for any Star Wars fan.
$8 PER MONTH
Man Crates Exotic Meats Crate
Man Crates Exotic Meats Crate
Man Crates
Man Crates Exotic Meats Crate
If you haven't discovered Man Crates yet, it's the Valentine gift catchall for men-—and there are so many great gift ideas to choose from. We selected the Exotic Meats Crate for a unique surprise of all the different types of unusual jerky he can chew on.
$120
Alo Moves Membership
Alo Moves Membership
Alo Yoga
Alo Moves Membership
For those of you who have fitness-lovers in your orbit, a gift to Alo Yoga's fitness platform Alo Moves will be one of the best presents yet—no matter the occasion.
$99 PER YEAR
Urban Outfitters E-Gift Card
Urban Outfitters E-Gift Card
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters E-Gift Card
Sometimes the most thoughtful gift you can give is one they buy themselves. Get an E-gift card from Urban Outfitters starting at $25.
$25 AND UP
Bouqs Flower Arrangement
Bouqs Flower Arrangement
Bouqs
Bouqs Flower Arrangement
Still haven't figured out what to give someone? A thoughtful gift of flowers delivered on Valentine's Day will always put a smile on someone's face. Shop the Next Day Flower Delivery options to get them by February 14th.
$49 AND UP
Sock Fancy Subscription
Sock Fancy Subscription
Amazon
Sock Fancy Subscription
If your S.O. goes through socks fairly quickly, they'll appreciate this simple subscription that sends one surprise pair of socks every month. 
$10 PER MONTH
FaceTory Subscription Box
FaceTory Subscription Box
Cratejoy
FaceTory Subscription Box
For the person in your life who loves beauty products, this gift subscription box from FaceTory sends your sweetheart new K-Beauty products to try every month with plans starting at $12. 
$12 AND UP
Driftaway Coffee Subscription
Driftaway Coffee Explorer Kits
Driftaway Coffee
Driftaway Coffee Subscription
For the serious coffee snob who also likes to give back, a subscription from Driftaway Coffee is the perfect last minute gift. Like Fair Trade coffee, Driftaway makes sure coffee farmers are taken care of, but the wages are better so the farmers can live better. It also uses 100% compostable and waste-free packaging.
$54 AND UP
MasterClass Annual Membership
MasterClass Annual Membership
MasterClass
MasterClass Annual Membership
When in doubt, you won't go wrong with a membership to MasterClass -- which provides classes with industry vets (Shonda Rimes, Natalie Portman, Steph Curry and now Issa Rae) in nearly any field you can think of—for a gift to a loved one.
$180 AND UP
Atlas Coffee Club 6-Month Gift
Atlas Coffee Club 6 Month Gift
Atlas Coffee Club
Atlas Coffee Club 6-Month Gift
Want to give someone the gift of coffee from all around the world? A subscription to Atlas Coffee Club is just the one for you.
$120$99
Ugg Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
Ugg Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
Nordstrom
Ugg Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
There's nothing quite like a pair of cozy, fluffy slippers -- and these from Ugg are particularly great for wearing around the house or for your regular errands. Plus, this classic red shade is perfect for Valentine's Day and beyond.
$100
Brightland The Duo
Brightland The Duo
Brightland
Brightland The Duo
Whether you're planning for a home-cooked Easter brunch, or you cook on the regular, these olive oils are sure to level up your meals.
$74
KNC Beauty All Natural Infused Lip Mask
KNC Beauty All Natural Infused Lip Mask
Violet Grey
KNC Beauty All Natural Infused Lip Mask
Whether you're puckering up for your Valentine or just want to treat yourself to some TLC for the holiday, you'll love these lip masks, which are chock-full of plumping collagen and hyaluronic acid as well as hydrating rose flower oil.
$40

