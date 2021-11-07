'1883': Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Make Their Debut in 'Yellowstone' Prequel Teaser
A new teaser for 1883 is here.
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are front and center in the first look at the Yellowstone prequel series, premiering next month. The minute clip, shows the couple as Margaret and James Dutton, the patriarch and matriarch of the Duttons, and their hard and emotional journey that lays ahead. It also gives a look at Sam Elliott as "tough-as-nails cowboy" Shea Brennan, Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May and LaMonica Garrett's characters.
"I heard a thousand stories, but none could describe this place," the voiceover begins. "The road west is filled with failures. It was a dream and the dream is coming true. We are the land of no mercy now."
Created by Taylor Sheridan, 1883 follows the Dutton family "as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land – Montana," per the show's logline.
1883 was announced in early February and had been eyed for a 2021 launch. It debuted its first teaser during the Super Bowl.
Hill and McGraw's casting was announced in August, with the two expressing their excitement to be part of the project.
“This is truly a dream job,” McGraw said. “Taylor has found a way of storytelling that brilliantly creates these epic dramas and family sagas with so much depth and creativity. The Duttons are tremendous characters and it’s so thrilling to be able to bring them to life. As a kid growing up riding horses, you think about dream jobs like this and I am just so excited to work with this amazing cast and crew.”
Hill added, “This is the opportunity of a lifetime. The Duttons are a formidable family and it is an absolute dream to bring such a strong female character like Margaret Dutton to life. I am humbled and honored to work with Taylor and his entire team.”
Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari will serve as executive producers.
1883 premieres Dec. 19 on Paramount+.
ET and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of ViacomCBS.
