2 Arrests Made in 2002 Killing of Jam Master Jay of Run-DMC

Two people have reportedly been arrested for Jam Master Jay's 2002 death. The Run-DMC DJ, whose real name was Jason Mizell, was shot and killed in a Queens, New York, recording studio nearly 18 years ago. He was 37.

Law enforcement sources told the The New York Times that Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan, Jr. were indicted on charges of murder while engaged in drug trafficking. Both men were longtime suspects in Jay's death.

The outlet reports that Washington, 56, is currently serving a federal prison sentence for robbery, while Jordan, 36, was taken into custody on Sunday.

Jay was a founding member of Run-DMC, an influential '80s hip-hop group. He is survived by his wife, Terri Corley, and his four children.

ET has reached out to authorities regarding the arrest report.

