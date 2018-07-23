'2 Broke Girls' Star Beth Behrs Marries 'Mad Men' Actor Michael Gladis -- See the Pics!

Making it official!

2 Broke Girls star Beth Behrs tied the knot with longtime boyfriend and fellow actor Michael Gladis on Saturday. The ceremony took place at scenic Moose Creek Ranch in Victor, Idaho, just outside Jackson Hole, according to Martha Stewart Weddings.

The couple also released their wedding photo in which the newlyweds happily hold hands before a stunning, rustic view that includes an old barn and a snow-covered mountain range.

“Best day of my life,” the Mad Men actor captioned the image, which he shared on Twitter. Behrs opted for a lacy gown by Monique Lhuillier for her big day featuring loads of embroidery. Meanwhile, her new hubby chose a baby-blue suit from Brooks Brothers for the momentous occasion.

According to the magazine, guests at the wedding were treated to gift bags loaded up with huckleberry jam from the area as well as jars of honey from the couple's own hive in California.

These nuptials arrive over two years after Behrs revealed that she’d accepted Gladis’ proposal.

"I said yes!!” she captioned several photos of her and her then-fiance sharing an evening on a New York City rooftop, along with several engagement ring emojis. “6 years down a lifetime to go! #love."

"So happy. So relieved. So hung over!" the 38-year-old actor also wrote the next day alongside a collage of images from the romantic night.

