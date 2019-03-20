Awards

2019 Daytime Emmy Awards Nominations: The Complete List!

By Antoinette Bueno‍
Nancy O'Dell and Kevin Frazier speak onstage during the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on April 29, 2018 in Pasadena, California.
The 2019 Daytime Emmy Awards nominations are in...

...and Entertainment Tonight is among this year's nominees in the Outstanding Entertainment News Program category.

The 46th Daytime Emmy Awards, presented by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, honors the best in U.S. daytime television programming in 2018. The ceremony will be held on May 5 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California.

The complete list of nominations was announced on Wednesday's The Talk. See all the nods below:

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Maurice Benard, General Hospital
Oeter Bergman, The Young and the Restless
Tyler Christopher, Days of Our Lives
Billy Flynn, Days of Our Lives
Jon Lindstrom, General Hospital

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Marci Miller, Days of Our Lives
Heather Tom, The Bold and the Beautiful
Maura West, General Hospital
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, The Bold and the Beautiful
Laura Wright, General Hospital

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Max Gail, General Hospital
Bryton James, The Young and the Restless
Eric Martsolf, Days of Our Lives
Greg Rikaart, Days of Our Lives
Dominic Zamprogna, General Hospital

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Kassie DePaiva, Days of Our Lives
Linsey Godfrey, Days of Our Lives
Martha Madison, Days of Our Lives
Beth Maitland, The Young and the Restless
Mishael Morgan, The Young and the Restless
Vernee Watson, General Hospital

Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series

Lucas Adams, Days of Our Lives
William Lipton, General Hospital
Kyler Pettis, Days of Our Lives
Garren Sitt, General Hospital
Zach Tinker, The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series

Hayley Erin, General Hospital
Olivia Rose Keegan, Days of Our Lives
Victoria Konefal, Days of Our Lives
Chloe Lanier, General Hospital
Eden McCoy, General Hospital

Outstanding Daytime Drama

The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Game Show Host

John Michael Higgins, America Says
Alex Trebek, Jeopardy!
Wayne Brady, Let's Make a Deal
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune
Chris Harrison, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Outstanding Game Show

Family Feud
Jeopardy!
Let's Make a Deal
The Price Is Right
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Outstanding Morning Program

CBS Sunday Morning
CBS This Morning
Good Morning America
Today Show

Outstanding Entertainment News Program

Access
DailyMailTV
Entertainment Tonight
Extra
Inside Edition

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

Dr. Mehmet Oz, The Dr. Oz Show
Kellie Pickler & Ben Aaron, Pickler and Ben
Steve Harvey, Steve
Rachael Ray, Rachael Ray
Kathie Lee Gifford & Hoda Kotb, Today Show With Kathie Lee & Hoda

Outstanding Informative Talk Show

Access Live
The Dr. Oz Show
Rachael Ray
Red Table Talk
Today Show With Kathie Lee & Hoda

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host

Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest, LIVE With Kelly and Ryan
Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai & Tamera Howry-Housley, The Real
Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba & Julie Chen, The Talk
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman & Sara Haines, The View
Wendy Williams, The Wendy Williams Show

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show

The Ellen DeGeneres Show
A Little Help With Carol Burnett
The Real
The Talk
The View