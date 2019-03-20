2019 Daytime Emmy Awards Nominations: The Complete List!

The 2019 Daytime Emmy Awards nominations are in...

...and Entertainment Tonight is among this year's nominees in the Outstanding Entertainment News Program category.

The 46th Daytime Emmy Awards, presented by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, honors the best in U.S. daytime television programming in 2018. The ceremony will be held on May 5 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California.

The complete list of nominations was announced on Wednesday's The Talk. See all the nods below:

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Maurice Benard, General Hospital

Oeter Bergman, The Young and the Restless

Tyler Christopher, Days of Our Lives

Billy Flynn, Days of Our Lives

Jon Lindstrom, General Hospital

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Marci Miller, Days of Our Lives

Heather Tom, The Bold and the Beautiful

Maura West, General Hospital

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, The Bold and the Beautiful

Laura Wright, General Hospital

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Max Gail, General Hospital

Bryton James, The Young and the Restless

Eric Martsolf, Days of Our Lives

Greg Rikaart, Days of Our Lives

Dominic Zamprogna, General Hospital

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Kassie DePaiva, Days of Our Lives

Linsey Godfrey, Days of Our Lives

Martha Madison, Days of Our Lives

Beth Maitland, The Young and the Restless

Mishael Morgan, The Young and the Restless

Vernee Watson, General Hospital

Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series

Lucas Adams, Days of Our Lives

William Lipton, General Hospital

Kyler Pettis, Days of Our Lives

Garren Sitt, General Hospital

Zach Tinker, The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series

Hayley Erin, General Hospital

Olivia Rose Keegan, Days of Our Lives

Victoria Konefal, Days of Our Lives

Chloe Lanier, General Hospital

Eden McCoy, General Hospital

Outstanding Daytime Drama

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Game Show Host

John Michael Higgins, America Says

Alex Trebek, Jeopardy!

Wayne Brady, Let's Make a Deal

Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune

Chris Harrison, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Outstanding Game Show

Family Feud

Jeopardy!

Let's Make a Deal

The Price Is Right

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Outstanding Morning Program

CBS Sunday Morning

CBS This Morning

Good Morning America

Today Show

Outstanding Entertainment News Program

Access

DailyMailTV

Entertainment Tonight

Extra

Inside Edition

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

Dr. Mehmet Oz, The Dr. Oz Show

Kellie Pickler & Ben Aaron, Pickler and Ben

Steve Harvey, Steve

Rachael Ray, Rachael Ray

Kathie Lee Gifford & Hoda Kotb, Today Show With Kathie Lee & Hoda

Outstanding Informative Talk Show

Access Live

The Dr. Oz Show

Rachael Ray

Red Table Talk

Today Show With Kathie Lee & Hoda

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host

Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest, LIVE With Kelly and Ryan

Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai & Tamera Howry-Housley, The Real

Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba & Julie Chen, The Talk

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman & Sara Haines, The View

Wendy Williams, The Wendy Williams Show

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

A Little Help With Carol Burnett

The Real

The Talk

The View