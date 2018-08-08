2019 Oscars Is Changing Things Up With a New Category

The 2019 Oscars will look a little different.

On Wednesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that the Feb. 24, 2019, ceremony will feature a few additions -- including a new category celebrating outstanding achievement in popular film.

The telecast has also limited its run time to three hours or less, revealing that select categories will be presented during commercial breaks. Edited versions of the awards given out during the breaks will air later in the broadcast.

Additionally, the 2020 Academy Awards will have an earlier date, moving from Feb. 23 to Feb. 9.

The nominations for next year's ceremony will be announced on Jan. 22. In the meantime, take a look back at last year's ceremony:

