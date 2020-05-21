2020 Daytime Emmy Awards Nominations
The nominees in the first 17 categories for the 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards
The ceremony will air on CBS as a two-hour live virtual event on Friday, June 26, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, with winners and special guests making appearances from home. This is the first time the awards show has aired on a broadcast network since 2011, and the 14th time it has aired on CBS.
Fan-favorite shows like The Talk, The View, Red Table Talk and more have all been nominated for awards this year -- as have hosts like Kelly Clarkson, Alex Trebek, and Wayne Brady. Also earning a nod this year is Entertainment Tonight!
See the first 17 categories below, and the full list of nominees here.
Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful - CBS
Days of Our Lives - NBC
General Hospital - ABC
The Young and the Restless - CBS
Game Show
Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? - Nickelodeon
Double Dare - Nickelodeon
Family Feud - SYNDICATED
Jeopardy! - SYNDICATED
The Price Is Right - CBS
Legal/Courtroom Program
Hot Bench - SYNDICATED
Judge Judy - SYNDICATED
Judge Mathis - SYNDICATED
Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court - SYNDICATED
The People's Court - SYNDICATED
Morning Show
CBS Sunday Morning - CBS
CBS This Morning - CBS
Good Morning America - ABC
Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist - NBC
Today Show - NBC
Informative Talk Show
The 3rd Hour of TODAY - NBC
Rachael Ray - SYNDICATED
Red Table Talk - Facebook Watch
Today Show with Hoda & Jenna - NBC
The View - ABC
Entertainment Talk Show
The Ellen DeGeneres Show - SYNDICATED
GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke - ABC
The Kelly Clarkson Show - SYNDICATED
Live with Kelly and Ryan - SYNDICATED
The Talk - CBS
Entertainment News Show
Access Hollywood - SYNDICATED
E! News - E! Entertainment
Entertainment Tonight - SYNDICATED
Extra - SYNDICATED
Inside Edition - SYNDICATED
Actress in a Drama
Finola Hughes as Anna Devane, General Hospital - ABC
Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful - CBS
Heather Tom as Katie Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful - CBS
Maura West as Ava Jerome, General Hospital - ABC
Arianne Zucker as Nicole Walker, Days of Our Lives - NBC
Actor in a Drama
Steve Burton as Jason Morgan, General Hospital - ABC
Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful - CBS
Jon Lindstrom as Kevin Collins/Ryan Chamberlain, General Hospital - ABC
Thaao Penghlis as Tony DiMera, Days of Our Lives - NBC
Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott, The Young and the Restless - CBS
Supporting Actress in a Drama
Tamara Braun as Dr Kim Nero, General Hospital - ABC
Rebecca Budig as Hayden Barnes, General Hospital - ABC
Susan Seaforth Hayes as Julie Williams, Days of Our Lives - NBC
Christel Khalil as Lily Winters, The Young and the Restless - CBS
Annika Noelle as Hope Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful - CBS
Supporting Actor in a Drama
Mark Grossman as Adam Newman, The Young and the Restless - CBS
Bryton James as Devon Hamilton, The Young and the Restless - CBS
Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives - NBC
Chandler Massey as Will Horton, Days of Our Lives - NBC
James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine, General Hospital - ABC
Paul Telfer as Xander Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives - NBC
Younger Performer in a Drama
Sasha Calle as Lola Rosales, The Young and the Restless - CBS
Olivia Rose Keegan as Claire Brady, Days of Our Lives - NBC
Katelyn MacMullen as Willow Tait, General Hospital - ABC
Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks, General Hospital - ABC
Thia Megia as Haley Chen, Days of Our Lives - NBC
Guest Performer in a Drama
Elissa Kapneck as Sasha, The Young and the Restless - CBS
Michael Knight as Martin Grey, General Hospital - ABC
Eva LaRue as Celeste Rosales, The Young and the Restless - CBS
Jeffrey Vincent Parise as Simon Black, The Young and the Restless - CBS
Chrishell Stause as Jordan Ridgeway, Days of Our Lives - NBC
Game Show Host
Wayne Brady, Let's Make a Deal - CBS
Steve Harvey, Family Feud - SYNDICATED
Alfonso Ribeiro, Catch 21 - Game Show Network
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune - SYNDICATED
Alex Trebek, Jeopardy! - SYNDICATED
Host in a Daytime Program
Jeff Corwin, Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin - SYNDICATED
Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Sesame Street's 50th Anniversary Celebration - HBO
Mo Rocca & Alie Ward, The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation - CBS
Mike Rowe, Returning the Favor - Facebook Watch
Andrew Zimmern, The Zimmern List - Travel Channel
Informative Talk Show Host
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman & Ana Navarro, The View - ABC
Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall - SYNDICATED
Larry King, Larry King Now - Ora TV
Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush Hager, Today Show with Hoda & Jenna - NBC
Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith & Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Red Table Talk - Facebook Watch
Entertainment Talk Show Host
Michael Strahan, Sara Haines & Keke Palmer, GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke - ABC
Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show - SYNDICATED
Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly and Ryan - SYNDICATED
Maury Povich, Maury - SYNDICATED
Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba & Marie Osmond, The Talk - CBS
Here's a look back at last year's Daytime Emmy Awards!
