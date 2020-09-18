Friday is National Black Voter Day, as declared by BET in partnership with the National Urban League, and it's time to #ReclaimYourVote. As former first lady Michelle Obama recently said, "It couldn't be more important that everybody makes their voice be heard this time around."

As usual, she's right. The 2020 presidential election is fast approaching, which will see voters choose between four more years of Donald Trump (and his VP, Mike Pence) or opt for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris amid these times of increasing political, economic and social turmoil.

There are many, many issues to consider when casting your vote this year -- issues that have only been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic and global protests -- but here, we're tackling the (relatively) hard and fast topic of voting. It's your civic duty, after all.

If you don't vote? Well, Mrs. Obama has an answer for that too: "You are giving away your power to someone else -- someone who doesn't see the world the same as you. You're letting them make some really key decisions about the way you live," she said. "The truth is, that's exactly what some folks are hoping you'll do. They're hoping that you’ll stay home so that they can make these important decisions for you."

First: Register to Vote

Whether you need to update your information or sign up to vote for the first time, click over to vote.gov or vote.org as your one-stop shop. In most states, you can register to vote in November's general election up to October -- with some states allowing day-of, in-person registration -- but confirm your state's deadlines to be sure. That said, don't procrastinate: Register now. It only takes a minute.

Think you're already registered? Double, triple or quadruple check your status at Can I Vote.

Now, Find You Polling Place

The name of the game this year is EARLY. After all, no one wants to be standing in line for hours come Election Day. (But we will stand in line for hours come Election Day if need be, right?) If you are able to vote early, go that route. Many states offer in-person voting as early as a month or more before Nov. 3. Is where you live one of those states? Check here.

As for the where to vote, vote.org can direct you to your local polling place. And while voting may have added complications this year -- due to COVID-19 or general voter suppression, for which you should know your rights -- do not let that discourage you. Make a plan now. Part of that plan might be choosing to vote by mail. Which brings us to...

Who Can Vote by Mail?

Despite any debate, voting by mail is a very valid form of voting. (Fun fact: Trump and no small slice of his senior White House staff vote by mail.) Especially this year, amid the still-ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it's important to know your mail-in voting rights to ensure a fair and safe election.

Unfortunately, those rights differ from state to state. Some require you to explain why you can't vote in person before they'll provide an absentee ballot; some states have elections held entirely by mail-in ballot. Find out your state's vote-by-mail rules here and deadlines here.

So, What's Next?

The big day is Nov. 3, but here is a look at what's coming between now and then:

Sept. 29: First presidential debate at Notre Dame University

(Find out how to watch the first presidential debates here.)

Oct. 7: Vice presidential debate at the University of Utah

Oct. 15: Second presidential debate at the University of Michigan

Oct. 22: Final presidential debate at Belmont University

Nov. 3: Election Day

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020 -- head over to Vote.org to register to vote and to get all the latest information.

