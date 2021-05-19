2021 Billboard Music Awards: Bad Bunny and Karol G to Perform

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards will have a slew of performances!

Bad Bunny and Karol G are the latest musicians announced to hit the stage. Bad Bunny, who is up for seven awards this year including Top Latin Artist, will perform "Te Deseo Lo Mejor" off of his 2020 smash hit album, El Último Tour del Mundo.

As for Karol G, she will perform a medley of her hit songs, “Bichota” and “El Makinon.”

Also this week it was announced that Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis are teaming up with Sounds Of Blackness and Ann Nesby to deliver a moving performance of their iconic song, “Optimistic." They will perform remote from the late Prince’s Paisley Park in Minneapolis, Minnesota, marking Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis’ return to their roots in the legendary city.

Pop trio AJR will make their awards show debut when they take the stage to perform their hit singles, “Bang!” and “Way Less Sad." This will also be the Glass Animals' first BBMA performance and first U.S. Award show. The rock group will perform their hit single, “Heat Waves.”

In addition, seven-time BBMA winners Twenty One Pilots will be taking the stage for a performance of their hit single, "Shy Away."

DJ Khaled, H.E.R. and Migos are joining forces for a world premiere performance of their latest single, "We Going Crazy."

Additionally, Duran Duran will be making their performance debut at the BBMAs. The British pop-rock sensation will take the stage for the very first time, with a remote performance from London, England. Duran Duran will perform their brand-new, soon-to-be-revealed song, and will be joined by Blur’s Graham Coxon.

BTS will also be at the BBMAs. The K-pop group will be performing the world television debut of their English-language single, "Butter," at the awards show, remotely from Korea.

BTS is up for four awards at this year's show, including top duo/group, top song sales artist, top social artist and top-selling song for their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit, "Dynamite." The band last performed the track at the awards show in 2020, remotely from South Korea.

BTS could also win their fifth consecutive award in the top social category, which is voted on by the fans.

Other performers include The Weeknd and Icon Award recipient Pink. It was also announced that Drake will be receiving the Artist of the Decade Award at the awards show, while Trae Tha Truth, a Houston-based rapper, philanthropist, and social activist, will be the second recipient of the annual Billboard Change Maker Award and will be presented the honor by Tina Knowles-Lawson.

Hosted by Nick Jonas, the 2021 Billboard Music Awards will air Sunday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC.

RELATED CONTENT

Drake to Receive Artist of the Decade Award at the 2021 BBMAs

The Weeknd to Perform at 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Pink to Be Honored With ICON Award at 2021 Billboard Music Awards

2020 Billboard Music Awards: BTS, John Legend, Demi Lovato and More Must-See Moments! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery