2021 CMT Music Awards: Lady A Talk New Album and Touring Again (…

Lady A is ready to get back on the road and play their new music. The group, who just announced their new album, What A Song Can Do (Chapter One), Wednesday, spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura ahead of the 2021 CMT Music Awards about what fans can expect from their new music and upcoming tour.

"We've been working hard," Lady A's Dave Haywood told ET. "I mean during the pandemic, we were writing the entire time, whether we were on zoom or able to be together."

Adding, "We're doing two different parts: chapter one and chapter two. We're thrilled to get some new music, new tour. This is our first red carpet since the pandemic. So there's a lot of excitement and gratitude."

Lady A front woman, Hillary Scott, said the album is a love letter to the group's fans for their support over the years.

"And the title of the album or chapter one of the album is, "What A Song Can Do," and that's a song that we just feel really is a love letter to our fans," Scott said. "It's all about just how these songs and these years that we've been together and them showing up at the shows in support of us, has allowed for all of this to happen, and so we hope they feel the love with it."

The group is itching to get back on the road, teasing their upcoming tour, which kicks off July 10 in Minnesota. The What a Song Can Do Tour will also feature fellow country artists Carly Pearce, Niko Moon and Tenille Arts.

"It's just gonna be fun," Lady A's Charles Kelley gushed. "I think there's gonna be some tears. A lot of adrenaline though, and just special moments. I think we're gonna soak it up more than we ever have before."

The 2021 CMT Music Awards air Wednesday, June 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. CT on CMT, with a five channel simulcast across MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network and TV Land. Each winner is selected by the fans.

RELATED CONTENT

Lady A Share a Funny Story About How Their Kids Keep Them Humble

Lady A’s Hillary Scott ‘Never Imagined’ She’d Be Inducted Into the Grand Ole Opry (Exclusive)

2021 CMT Music Awards: The Complete Winners List

Tenille Arts on ‘Somebody Like That’ and Gearing Up for Concert Tour With Lady A (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery