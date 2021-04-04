2021 SAG Awards: The Complete Winners List

The only thing better than announcing "I am an actor" is being able to say, "I am a SAG Award-winning actor." During Sunday's 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG-AFTRA minted a new class of winners during a reimagined awards ceremony.

Honoring the best in film and television -- as well as stunt people in both -- this year's most-nominated TV series were The Crown and Schitt's Creek, while Chadwick Boseman made SAG history, becoming the first actor to earn four nominations in a single year. (He's posthumously nominated for Best Actor for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Best Supporting Actor for Da 5 Bloods, as well as Outstanding Cast as part of both film's ensembles.)

The SAG Awards were originally booked to take place on March 14, until the Recording Academy rescheduled the GRAMMYs for the same day. After redating their telecast for April, producers announced the 2021 SAG Awards would be entirely pre-taped and air as one "jam-packed" hour. As such, there would be no gala banquet, no red carpet and no host.

There are, as always, still winners. See the full list of winners, in bold, below.

FILM

Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture

Da 5 Bloods

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Minari

One Night in Miami

The Trial of the Chicago 7 — Winner

Outstanding Male Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom — Winner

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Outstanding Female Actor in a Leading Role

Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom — Winner

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Outstanding Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah — Winner

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Youn Yuh-Jung, Minari — Winner

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Da 5 Bloods

Mulan

News of the World

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Wonder Woman 1984 — Winner

TELEVISION

Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Bridgerton

The Crown — Winner

Lovecraft Country

Ozark

Outstanding Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark — Winner

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, The Crown — Winner

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Dead to Me

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt's Creek — Winner

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek — Winner

Outstanding Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso — Winner

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Outstanding Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit — Winner

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Outstanding Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Bill Camp, The Queen's Gambit

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True — Winner

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

The Boys

Cobra Kai

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian — Winner

Westworld

