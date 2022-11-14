There won't be any shortage of music at the 2022 American Music Awards.

On Monday, dick clark productions and ABC announced Anitta, Ari Lennox, Bebe Rexha, Charlie Puth, David Guetta, Dove Cameron, Glorilla, Lil Baby and Stevie Wonder are more of the names on the star-studded list of performers for this year's ceremony.

After revealing Lionel Richie will be honored with the esteemed Icon Award, it was also announced on Monday that Wonder, Puth and Lennox will pay tribute to the legendary star during the show.

According to a press release, the award puts Richie, 73, in a class all his own as he is the only star in history to be featured on the AMAs stage in every decade since the ceremony's inception in 1974. The honor recognizes a performer "whose body of work has marked a global influence over the music industry," the release stated. Fans can expect to see Richie on Nov. 20 as he takes the stage to accept the award and revisit his beloved songs and AMA milestones.

Following the death of Olivia Newton-John this year, dick clark productions and ABC shared that Pink will be paying homage to the triple threat with a performance.

It was previously announced that Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons, J.I.D., Tems, Wizkid and Yola will also be entertaining the audience with performances. As for leading the show, Wayne Brady will host this year’s event.

"I'm ecstatic and honored to host this year's AMAs,” Brady said in a statement. “As a musician and music lover, it's amazing to be part of a night where music fans make their voices heard. It's a big show, so I'm bringing it all...The funny, the music and the moves!"

Demetrius Fordham

This year’s ceremony is set to be big for Bad Bunny, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, who all have taken the lead with the most nominations. Bad Bunny leads the pack with eight nominations, while Beyoncé and Swift are right behind with six nominations each. Adele, The Weeknd and Drake all snagged five a piece. On top of that, all six music superstars are facing off against each other in the Artist of the Year category. Other notable nominees include BTS, Machine Gun Kelly, Silk Sonic, and Doja Cat.

The American Music Awards represents this year’s top achievements in music, and the winners are determined by the fans. Fan Voting for the 2022 American Music Awards is now currently open.

Click here for a full list of this year’s nominees.

The 2022 AMAs will air live on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on ABC. It will also be available stream the next day on Hulu.

