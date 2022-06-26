2022 BET Awards: See All of the Star-Studded Performances!

The 2022 BET Awards kicked off Sunday night, and fans got a chance to see some of the biggest names in music perform their hottest hits.

Amid the awards and acceptance speeches, Sunday's show saw some truly impressive numbers, from artists like Babyface, Chance the Rapper, Chlöe, Doechii, Ella Mai, Fireboy DML, GIVĒON, Jack Harlow, Joey Bada$$, Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, Latto, Lizzo, Muni Long, Roddy Ricch and more.

Check out all the epic performances from Sunday's star-studded BET Awards below.

Lizzo

Lizzo opened up the show with a powerful performance of her hit, "About Damn Time." Beginning her set with an epic flute solo, Lizzo was glittering in gold, wearing a matching disco-ball-inspired outfit. Cascading down a gold set of stairs, while a gold disco ball spun behind her, the "GRRLS" singer danced and sang while the hyped-up audience got out of their chairs and moved and grooved along with her.

Jack Harlow with Lil Wayne and Brandy

The 24-year-old emcee kicked off his set with a performance of "Poison." Harlow rocked a black undershirt and matching black pants on the stage -- which mimicked a house party -- while he rapped the song from his latest album, Come Home The Kids Miss You. Making a surprise appearance was Lil Wayne, who came out and rapped his verse from the track. Kicking things up a notch, the rapper went into his viral hit, “First Class,” which got the audience on their feet. Surrounded by background dancers, the rapper hit his signature two-step as he performed the single. In one of the biggest surprises, Brandy graced the stage and delivered a verse alongside the rapper, before dancing alongside him.

Kirk Franklin & Maverick City

Before Kirk Franklin took home the Best Gospel/Inspirational Award -- for his collaboration with Lil Baby on "We Win" -- he took to the stage with Maverick City Music for a spiritually transcendent performance.



Fireboy DML

The Nigerian singer made his BET Awards debut, hitting the stage for the first time for an amped-up performance of his hit track, "Peru." The Afrobeat singer had the audience on their feet as he sang alongside back-bending dancers, complete with neon club lights and graphics which called attention to his home country of Africa.



Doechii

The powerhouse rapper hit the stage in a glimmering silver ensemble as she was joined by a slew of all-female backup dancers for a high-energy performance of her viral hit "Persuasive." Then, stripping off her long, flowing wig, the artist shifted gears into a flaming, pyrotechnic-filled performance of "Crazy" that brought the house down.



Muni Long

Muni long shut it down with an ethereal performance of "Hrs & Hrs." Kicking things off with a snippet of "Time Machine," Long shifted into the emotional track which saw the 33-year-old singer telling a story with both her voice and her cascading pink gown, which, with the help of dancers, fluttered away and transformed into a short dress, before enveloping her in a slew of feathers, eventually leaving Long in the shorter number to finish off the track.



Chance the Rapper

Chance the Rapper hit the stage with Joey Bada$$ for a performance of their recently released hit, "The Highs & The Lows." Chance kicked things off before being joined by Joey for a powerful rendition of the track, which saw its lyrics flashing across the screen as the duo spoke directly to the BET audience.

Ella Mai, Babyface & Roddy Rich

Ella Mai took the stage and dominated with a commanding presence, delivering a moving performance before she brought out some special star-power guests, beginning with Babyface and then Roddy Rich to close out the powerhouse number.



