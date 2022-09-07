2022 CMA Awards: The Complete List of Nominations

Celebrating the best and brightest in country music! The 56th Annual CMA Awards are gearing up to honor country stars who have truly shined bright this past year.

Leading the nominations this year is "Heart Like a Truck" singer Lainey Wilson, who has six nods in major categories: Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Music Video of the Year, Musical Event of the Year and New Artist of the Year.

Not far behind Wilson are Chris Stapleton, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, and Carly Pearce, who all have five nominations each.

Following the announcement of the nominations, Sarah Trahern, CMA chief executive officer, said in a statement, "This year’s slate is impressive, with some nominees logging historic milestones while others are just getting started. No matter what stage in their career, they each bring a unique voice and unforgettable story to life, showing that Country Music is stronger than ever! We look forward to honoring them this November."

Check out the complete list of nominees below!

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

"Buy Dirt" -- Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan (Producer: Paul DiGiovanni, Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley)

"half of my hometown" -- Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney) (Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins, Mix Engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat)

"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" -- Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde (Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore)

"'Til You Can't" -- Cody Johnson (Producer: Trent Willmon, Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke)

"You Should Probably Leave" -- Chris Stapleton (Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Mix Engineer: Vance Powell)

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Growin' Up -- Luke Combs (Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton, Mix Engineers: Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews)

Humble Quest -- Maren Morris (Producer: Greg Kurstin, Mix Engineer: Serban Ghenea)

Palomino -- Miranda Lambert (Producers: Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Mikey Reaves, Mix Engineer: Jason Lehning)

Sayin' What I'm Thinkin' -- Lainey Wilson (Producer: Jay Joyce, Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen)

Time, Tequila & Therapy -- Old Dominion (Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion, Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank)

SONG OF THE YEAR

"Buy Dirt" - Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins

"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" - Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce

"Sand In My Boots" - Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne

"Things A Man Oughta Know" - Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson

"You Should Probably Leave" - Songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

"Beers On Me" -- Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY (Producers: Dierks Bentley, Ross Copperman)

"If I Didn't Love You" -- Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood (Producer: Michael Knox)

"Longneck Way To Go" -- Midland (featuring Jon Pardi) (Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

"Never Say Never" -- Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson) (Producer: Zach Crowell)

"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" -- Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde (Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel guitar

Brent Mason, Guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo

Derek Wells, Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

"I Bet You Think About Me" (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) -- Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton) (Director: Blake Lively)

"Longneck Way To Go" -- Midland (featuring Jon Pardi) (Director: Harper Smith)

"Never Say Never" -- Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson) (Director: Michael Monaco)

"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" -- Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde (Director: Alexa Campbell)

"'Til You Can't" -- Cody Johnson (Director: Dustin Haney)

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

HARDY

Walker Hayes

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Lainey Wilson

The winners of this year's big awards show will be determined in a final round of voting by eligible voting CMA members in early October.

Hosts Luke Bryan -- a two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year winner himself -- and NFL star Payton Manning are set to host the star-studded affair, which will also feature a slew of performances set to be announced over the comings weeks.

Country music’s biggest night broadcasts live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

