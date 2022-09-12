2022 Emmy Awards' Best Dressed Stars
Lily James Is Sewn Into Her Versace Dress at the 2022 Emmys! (Ex…
'House of the Dragon': Milly Alcock Describes Dynamic Between Si…
Harry & Meghan Markle Reunite With William & Kate to Mourn the Q…
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Still Want a Baby Amid Roc…
'Sister Wives': Christine Calls Kody 'Cowardly' for Not Ending T…
Josh Duhamel Gushes Over Engagement to Fiancée Audra Mari (Exclu…
'Cobra Kai's Ralph Macchio & William Zabka on Return of O.G. Cas…
Rachael Ray Reveals She Built Her Home in Italy Over Zoom (Exclu…
The Queen's Corgis | Spilling the Royal Tea
Patrick Dempsey’s Kids ‘Freaked Out’ Over His Silver Hair Transf…
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Having Marital Issues
Britney Spears' Son Explains Why He Hasn't Seen Her in 6 Months
Kris Jenner Addresses Kardashian Scandals By Taking a Lie Detect…
Pete Davidson Talks Importance of Therapy and ‘The King of State…
'Sister Wives' Premiere: Kody's Reveals Biggest Fear About Chris…
Royals in Mourning: What’s Next for Family Following Death of Qu…
Queen Elizabeth's Death: What's Next From Prince William and Pri…
Anna Kendrick Talks Casting Her Own Love Interests on ‘Love Life…
While all the celebrities were looking their best on the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet, some of them had fans doing double takes thanks to their show-stopping styles.
Lizzo made sure her Emmys debut was a memorable one in her ruffled gown. "Hello, Emmys!" the Watch Out for the Big Grrrls star captioned pics of her incredible look.
Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney did not disappoint when she hit the red carpet in her floral embellished gown.
Squid Games star Jung Ho-yeon looked liked she just walked off a runway in her sequin dress.
Succession actor Nicholas Braun stood out in his all-white tuxedo and Fred Leighton jewels.
The all-white look appeared to be a trend as Andrew Garfield, John Legend, Issa Rae Laura Linney, Jean Smart, Toheeb Jimoh, Seth Rogen and Kerry Washington all showed up in similar styles.
Fuchsia gowns also appeared to be a trend as Molly Shannon and Mare Winningham both wore the color.
Zendaya kept things classic with a stunning, strapless black gown.
And leave it to Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson to serve up one of the coolest looks of the night with her strapless brown dress and matching sheer gloves.
For more show-stopping looks at this year's Emmys, check out ET's gallery.
Related Gallery
The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Kenan Thompson, were broadcast live on NBC and Peacock. Check out the full winners list and keep checking ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.
RELATED CONTENT:
Look Back at the Best Emmys Dresses of All Time
2022 Primetime Emmy Awards: The Complete Winners List
Inside EGOT's Backstory: From 'Miami Vice' to '30 Rock'
Related Gallery