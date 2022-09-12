Emmys

2022 Emmy Awards' Best Dressed Stars: Lizzo, Zendaya and More

By Jackie Willis‍
While all the celebrities were looking their best on the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet, some of them had fans doing double takes thanks to their show-stopping styles. 

Lizzo made sure her Emmys debut was a memorable one in her red ruffled Giambattista Valli gown. "Hello, Emmys!" the Watch Out for the Big Grrrls star captioned pics of her incredible look on Instagram

Lizzo
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
Lizzo and host Kenan Thompson speak onstage during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney did not disappoint when she hit the red carpet in her floral embellished Oscar de la Renta gown. 

Sydney Sweeney
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Squid Games star Jung Ho-yeon looked liked she just walked off a runway in her sequin Louis Vuitton dress. 

Jung Ho-yeon
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Succession actor Nicholas Braun stood out in his all-white tuxedo and Fred Leighton jewels.

Nicholas Braun
Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

The all-white look appeared to be a trend as Andrew Garfield, John Legend, Issa Rae Laura Linney, Jean Smart, Toheeb Jimoh, Seth Rogen and Kerry Washington all showed up in similar styles. 

Kerry Washington
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
Andrew Garfield
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images
Issa Rae
Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

Fuchsia gowns also appeared to be a trend as Molly Shannon and Mare Winningham both wore the color. 

Molly Shannon
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Mare Winningham
Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Zendaya kept things classic with a stunning, strapless black Valentino gown.

Zendaya
Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

And leave it to Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson to serve up one of the coolest looks of the night with her strapless brown Dolce & Gabbana dress and matching sheer gloves. 

Quinta Brunson
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

For more show-stopping looks at this year's Emmys, check out ET's gallery. 

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Kenan Thompson, were broadcast live on NBC and Peacock. Check out the full winners list and keep checking ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.

