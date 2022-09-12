2022 Emmy Awards: Check Out the Red Carpet Arrivals!
TV's biggest stars stepped out in style for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards! On Monday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, celebrities hit the red carpet looking their absolute best.
Dressed to the nines in the most glamorous gowns, designer tuxedos and lavish looks, A-listers did not disappoint when it came to walking the red carpet.
Inventing Anna star Laverne Cox was one of the first to pose at the event and sported a Jean Paul Gaultier futuristic black-striped mini-dress complete with cone-and-hip embellishments.
Hacks star Mark Indelicato made sure he was seen on the red carpet with his bright red hair and tailcoat suit.
And Abbott Elementary actress Sheryl Lee Ralph made sure all eyes were on her when she showed up in a leg-baring black velvet gown that she paired with a long braid decorated with jewels.
But that's not all! Ozark's Laura Linney looked stunning in her unique white-and-black ruffled gown.
For more celeb sightings at the Emmys, check out ET's extensive gallery:
The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Kenan Thompson, were broadcast live on NBC and Peacock. Check out the full winners list and keep checking ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.
