The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced on Tuesday that the nominees for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards will be revealed on Monday, Dec. 12. Lopez vs Lopez stars George Lopez and his daughter, Mayan, will be on hand to unveil each of the five nominees for the awards' 27 different categories live on NBC starting at 5:35 a.m. PT/8:35 a.m. ET.

The winners of the 2023 Golden Globes will be handed out live on NBC and Peacock starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 10. A host, presenters and other details about the ceremony have yet to be announced.

Among the 27 film and TV categories are four new ones, which will be presented for the first time in January. Those include Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical, Comedy or Drama Television Series; Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical, Comedy or Drama Television Series; Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television; and Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

The four new categories will replace Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television and Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television.

The upcoming Golden Globes, meanwhile, follows years of controversy, which led to the 2022 ceremony being untelevised for the first time in over 40 years. Since then, the HFPA announced major restructuring efforts to expand and diversify its voting body.

Despite efforts to bring the ceremony back, Hollywood remains divided about attending, with potential awards season frontrunner Brendan Fraser revealing he won't attend due to an alleged 2003 sexual assault incident that he first opened up about in 2018.

"I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association than I have respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association," Fraser said. "No, I will not participate. It's because of the history that I have with them. And my mother didn’t raise a hypocrite. You can call me a lot of things, but not that."

