21 Savage Mourns the Death of Younger Brother Terrell Davis

21 Savage is grieving over the devastating death of his younger brother, Terrell Davis.

According to The Daily Mail, Davis was stabbed in London, England, on Sunday night. According to the report, Davis -- who is also known by his stage name, TM1way -- got into an argument with a friend, who suddenly stabbed him. He was 27 years old.

21 Savage shared a now heartbreaking childhood photo of him and his brother on Instagram on Monday.

"Can't believe somebody took you baby bro I know I took my anger out on you I wish I could take that sh** back," he wrote.

This isn't the first time the 28-year-old "Immortal" rapper has lost a brother. In an interview with Fader, he said that his younger brother Quantivayus -- who went by "Tayman" -- was shot and killed in a botched drug deal. He got one of his distinctive tattoos, a dagger in the middle of his eyes originally inspired by the movie Scarface, in honor of him. Tayman got the same tattoo on his face before he died.

21 Savage was himself shot six times on his 21st birthday while in a car with one of his best friends, Johnny, who didn't survive the shooting. He told the magazine that he thought he was going to die at the time.

"A whole lot of blood loss," he recalled. "But I guess they say your adrenaline be rushing. So you don’t really feel it, when it’s going on."

