Chelsea Handler is willing to do a lot to draw support away from President Donald Trump, and it's apparently working!

Earlier this month, Handler's ex-boyfriend, 50 Cent, expressed his support for the president in the upcoming election, but now appears to have done a complete 180 after the comedian called him out.

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Handler got the rapper's attention by saying that she'd be willing to "seal the deal in more ways than one if he changes his mind and publicly denounces Donald Trump."

"I might be willing to go for another spin if you know what I'm talking about," Handler told Fallon.

Posting the video snippet of her interview to Twitter, 50 Cent did in fact backtrack on his support for Trump. "A what, another spin," he tweeted. "F**k Donald Trump, I never liked him. For all I know he had me set up and had my friend Angel Fernandez killed but that’s history. LOL @chelseahandler @jimmyfallon."

👀a what, 😳another spin 💫Fu*k Donald Trump, I never liked him. 🤨for all I know he had me set up and had my friend Angel Fernandez killed but that’s history. LOL @chelseahandler@jimmyfallonpic.twitter.com/Tya6EqDBFt — 50cent (@50cent) October 25, 2020

The backtracking comes just a few weeks after 50 Cent posted a photo breaking down Democratic challenger Joe Biden's state-by-state tax plan -- Instagram marked the post as "missing context" and linked to a clarification from AP. 50 Cent wrote that the 62 percent listed for New York was too high for him.

"WHAT THE F**K! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT," he remarked. "F**K NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f**king mind."

Handler, who briefly dated the rapper in 2011, commented on the post on Twitter, writing, "You used to be my favorite ex-boyfriend."

In turn, 50 Cent posted a screenshot of Handler's comment on the social media site, and lamented that his support of Trump "is effecting [sic] my love life now."

"@chelseahandler I love ya Gator, don’t let Trump and Joe Biden come between us girl," he wrote.

🤦‍♂️oh my God this is effecting my love life now. @chelseahandler I love ya Gator, don’t let Trump and Joe Biden come between us girl. #starzgettheapppic.twitter.com/PctWkzrqCP — 50cent (@50cent) October 21, 2020

Handler responded back to her ex with an offer that she hoped would sway him away from voting for Trump.

"Hey f**ker! I will pay your taxes in exchange for you coming to your senses. Happily!" she tweeted. "Black lives matter. That’s you, f**ker! Remember?"

Hey fucker! I will pay your taxes in exchange for you coming to your senses. Happily! Black lives matter. That’s you, fucker! Remember? https://t.co/uQsu7DHrRQ — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) October 21, 2020

Handler elaborated on this tweet when she was on The Tonight Show, and noted that she hadn't heard anything directly from her ex. "He shouldn't be influencing an entire swath of people who may listen to him, because he's worried about his own, personal pocket book," she said.

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020 - head over to Vote.org to register to vote and get the latest information.

For more with Handler, check out her recent exclusive interview with ET, below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Chelsea Handler Details Her 'Very Deep' Crush on Andrew Cuomo (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Chelsea Handler Gets Real About Her 'Deep, Deep Crush' on Andrew Cuomo

Chelsea Handler Says She Has 'Deep Sexual Feelings' for Andrew Cuomo

Chelsea Handler Turns Her Bra Into a Face Mask in DIY Tutorial

Related Gallery