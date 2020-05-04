This story was written by 60 Minutes correspondent Lesley Stahl and originally published by CBS News on May 4, 2020.

One of the rules of journalism is "Don't become part of the story." But instead of covering the pandemic, I was one of the more-than-one million Americans who did become part of it.

I wasn't alone from this broadcast. One COVID-positive 60 Minutes coworker had almost no symptoms while others had almost every symptom you can imagine. Each case is different.

After two weeks at home in bed, weak, fighting pneumonia, and really scared, I went to the hospital. I found an overworked, nearly overwhelmed staff. Every one of them kind, sympathetic, gentle and caring from the moment I arrived until the moment days later when I was wheeled out through a gauntlet of cheering medical workers. In the face of so much death, they celebrate their triumphs.

This valiant army in scrubs and masks was not just doing a job. They were fulfilling a mission, answering the call. Thanks to them, like so many other patients, I am well now. Tonight, we all owe them our gratitude, our admiration- and in some cases, our lives.

