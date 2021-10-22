'90 Day Bares All': Nicole Calls Breast Augmentation Surgery the 'Best Idea of My Life'
Nicole Jimeno is happy with her new look. In an exclusive sneak peek of Sunday's 90 Day Bares All, the Family Chantel star and her mom, Lidia, discuss Nicole's breast augmentation surgery.
"Right now, I feel strange! Because I didn't remember complaining so much about the surgery, but I have my t**s!" Nicole tells host Shaun Robinson. "That is what's important! I am happy for my surgery. That was the best idea in my life."
"I got big t**ties," Nicole adds, noting that she now wears a 32C bra.
As for how Lidia feels about her daughter's transformation, the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff star says, "I feel very good seeing that Nicole has her big t**ties."
"It's been fantastic for her. She gets a lot of tigers. For real!" Lidia adds, with a translator noting that she meant that "a lot of men" try to talk to her daughter now.
"It's a big problem," Nicole agrees with a laugh.
While Nicole is happy with the results of her surgery, when ET spoke with her sister-in-law, Chantel, earlier this month, she explained why she hasn't gone under the knife, and how she feels when people speculate that she's done just that.
"This is the body that I was born with and, honestly, it's not perfect," she told ET. "I feel like it is a compliment that they would think that [I've had cosmetic procedures], thank you, but there's things that I have to do to sort of keep everything in and keep everything together, but I haven't had any plastic surgery on my body or my face."
"This is literally the same face from season 1... I'm just 30 years old now, and the makeup has changed," Chantel added. "I guess it did do something because everybody thinks that I got surgery. I did gain weight, though, since they saw me on 90 Day, because I was like a child, I was skinny. Now, I'm a woman."
90 Day Bares All airs Sundays on Discovery+. The Family Chantel airs Mondays on TLC.
