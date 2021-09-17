'90 Day Fiancé': Evelin's Sisters Trick Corey Into Eating Penis Soup (Exclusive)
Evelin's younger sisters, Lesly and Lipsy, have major issues with her husband, Corey. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Lesly has Corey eat penis soup, without knowing what it is.
During last week's episode, Evelin shockingly revealed to her sisters while trying on wedding dresses that she and Corey already secretly got married a year ago. Lesly and Lipsy were already not big fans of Corey's, but had even more reason to dislike him after Evelin shared that he dated a woman in Peru named Jenny while they were "on a break." In this clip, the four sit down for a meal together and Corey says he wants to get on Lesly and Lipsy's good side. As the waitress brings Evelin, Lesly and Lipsy a delicious-looking crab soup, she brings Corey a different dish.
Lesly and Lipsy tell cameras that they ordered him a soup called "Caldo de Tronquito," which is a traditional soup that men eat in Ecuador that "makes you a man."
As the sisters watch Corey eat the soup, he notes that "it taste a little fatty," which is when Lesly tells him he's eating a bull's penis. Though they all laugh, Corey isn't amused.
"Is this a joke, are you like, messing with me?" he asks. "I don't understand. Do you have a problem with me?"
Lesly replies, "I have a lot of problems with you."
Meanwhile, Corey tells cameras the soup is "disgusting."
"The only way I could put it into perspective is if you had a ball of like, really fatty, buttery, mushy lard."
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.
