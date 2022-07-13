The new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? has the franchise's most memorable couples going through shocking changes. In the first trailer for the brand new season, the honeymoon phase is definitely over for the couples, and it appears Angela and Michael are no longer even together.

Aside from Angela and Michael, the new season features fan favorites Big Ed and Liz, Jenny and Sumit, Jovi and Yara, Kim and Usman, and Elizabeth and Andrei. In the trailer that dropped on Wednesday, 56-year-old Angela shockingly has a new man in her life after undergoing multiple plastic surgery procedures and going through hard times with 34-year-old Michael, who appears to still be in Nigeria. Angela is seen video chatting with a man from Canada, whom she calls her "sexy baby" while he calls her "angel." She then giddily asks about visiting him in Canada and he responds with a big smile on his face.

"I've gave nothing but loyalty to Michael for five years," Angela tells cameras. "But at this point, I gotta do what I gotta do for me."

Meanwhile, 56-year-old Big Ed and 29-year-old Liz aren't doing great after their engagement. The two have a big fight and Ed questions if Liz is a lesbian. Interestingly enough, Ed's ex Rose also turned out to be bisexual after she dumped him.

"I'm tired of your dishonesty," Ed heatedly tells Liz. "She was physically all over you. ... Are you a lesbian?"

As for 63-year-old Jenny and 33-year-old Sumit, clearly, finally getting married didn't solve their issues. In the trailer, the two get into a screaming match and she says she's tired of "taking all this abuse." Things spiral out of control when she pushes him and tells him to get away from her "forever."

The new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? premieres Sunday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and discovery+.

