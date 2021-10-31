90 Day Fiancé season 4 star Jorge Nava is opening up about getting arrested for transporting 297 pounds of marijuana from California to Arizona. Jorge appeared on 90 Day Bares All on Sunday, and openly discussed the life-changing moment that sent him to prison.

Jorge said he was carrying the marijuana in 10 duffel bags in an SUV rental car and as that as soon as he crossed over into Arizona, he saw a DPS officer. He said he wasn't nervous at first and that it took the officer five minutes before he motioned for him to pull over. Jorge said he calmly asked him why he was being pulled over and the officer said he was hitting the bumps on the lanes and asked if he'd been drinking. Jorge said that he was completely sober and after he and the officer chatted, the officer said that if everything was good, he would just write him a warning.

"By this time, I'm thinking, 'Oh, I'm good,'" he recalled. "Oh, a warning, let's go."

But then the officer asked where he was heading, and Jorge said he was going to Tennessee to film. The officer asked him what all the duffel bags were for, and he replied that it was wardrobe. After more small talk, the officer told him he had reason to believe he was transporting marijuana. Jorge said a canine was brought out and eventually the dog alerted the officer to the marijuana.

"At that point he comes to the car -- it wasn't, like, one of those crazy scenes or anything like that -- he comes to the car, puts me in handcuffs," he shared. "It was 297 pounds."

Jorge said when he was taken in, the detective recognized him from 90 Day Fiancé. He was sentenced to two and a half years in prison, and he ended up serving two years. In that time, he underwent a shocking weight loss. Jorge attributes losing 128 pounds to a change of mindset.

"You know, it's hard, it's tough, like, you get depressed," he said of his time in prison. "It's like one of those jaw-dropping moments. What am I gonna do in here for two years? And then slowly but surely, you start to get used to prison life, it's really not that bad. It's bad because you're away from everybody in that sense, but it's really not, like, a dangerous place."

ET spoke with Jorge in May, and he talked more about his transformation.

"It has to be something that you choose to do," he stressed. "I felt, honestly, at the very beginning when I was going through it, I felt hopeless, I felt powerless. And I felt like I couldn't do anything to reflect my outside environment. It wasn't until going through all of this that I was able to see that I shouldn't try to control what's going on out in the outside, but try to change what was within, and that little change sparked everything that has happened now."

For more on Jorge's new life as a father and divorcing his Russian ex-wife, Anfisa Arkhipchenko, watch the video below.

