Brandon and Julia's meeting with his longtime friend, Melanie, and Melanie's boyfriend turned out to be a complete disaster on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?.

Julia was already against the meeting from the beginning, given that she doesn't think men and women can be just friends. But since a wedding planner told her that she needed to meet new people to help her career with wedding planning, she decided to give it a shot. Julia was extremely jealous, and already criticized Melanie to Brandon on sight.

"My first impression about Melanie is how long time she get ready for this meeting," Julia told cameras. "She, like, have dress, and, like, hair for you."

Brandon deadpanned, "She's literally here with her boyfriend."

"Boyfriend -- not husband," Julia shot back.

Meanwhile, Melanie also clearly had her reservations about Julia.

"Honestly, um, the first time that I really saw that they were together was through social media, and I was like, 'Wow, when did this happen?'" she told cameras. "And I just really wanted to meet her and see how she is and how she is with Brandon."

"Brandon's always had a type, they've always kind of looked like Julia, very thin, brunette, very bossy," Melanie -- who also happens to be a thin brunette -- continued. "Julia definitely fits that. I don't really know much about Russia but maybe they aren't really familiar with, like, having a girl friend or guy friend."

Later, their awkward chatter took a turn when Melanie said she had been to Brandon's parents' farm and reminisced about staying up and watching a scary movie with Brandon. Clearly, this bothered Julia. From there, things only got worse when Melanie boldly gave her opinion on Julia and Brandon's relationship.

"I just feel like, maybe y'all maybe rushed into it way too quickly," she told them. "I mean, doesn't it seem like, you know, you may be scared that one day she's gonna be like, 'OK, well, I mean, I'm done. I got my visa and I'm good.' I don't want his heart to get broken, and I just want to make sure that this is, like, exactly what you want. ... I mean, I do know that there's a lot of people coming to America and just, um, to meet a guy just so they can stay here and get a visa and stuff."

"I was trying to be really nice to her at first, just go into it with a completely open mind," Melanie also told cameras. "But after seeing Julia's behavior tonight, there's too many red flags. And I do know that she used to be a go-go dancer in Russia, so she's been around a lot of people and parties. So, uh, I don't know, it kinda worries me that she actually wants to be with him or maybe she's using him at this point."

Julia noted that even if she was using Brandon for a green card, she wouldn't tell Melanie. She also told her that it was none of her business and that Brandon was her husband. Still, Melanie didn't drop it.

"I mean, I feel like you should care about, like, what his friends think about him," she retorted. "We're just looking out for Brandon, you know what I mean? What's best for him."

Brandon then apologized for Julia, which set her off. Julia got up from the table and told him to stay with his friends, while Brandon asked her, "Why can't you just be normal?"

Julia yelled back, "I'm normal!"

Melanie noted, "I'm kinda concerned for Brandon 'cause she's like... really hot-headed and short-fused. I really hope that she has the best intentions for Brandon. But the way that, she, like, stormed off and everything... That was crazy. That just makes it a little sketchy to me."

Meanwhile, Brandon and Julia continued to argue outside, with Julia eventually getting into the car and telling Brandon to just take her home.

"When Melanie start push me, push me, question, it's like, explosion," Julia told cameras, noting that she wanted Brandon to stand up for her. "And Brandon need to say, 'Stop. It's like, wrong question. I guess it's not your business.'"

ET spoke with Julia and Brandon in December, and they talked about Julia's temper, which prompted Brandon to refer to her as "Dr. Jekyll and Ms. Hyde" in a previous 90 Day Fiancé episode. Watch the video below for more.

