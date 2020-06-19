Kalani and Asuelu are attempting to keep their marriage fresh in this exclusive clip from Sunday's brand-new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?.

The couple first starred in season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé, when 31-year-old Kalani fell in love with 24-year-old Asuelu during a vacation to Samoa. Kalani got pregnant with their now 2-year-old son, Oliver, during the trip, and eventually brought Asuelu to live with her in Utah. The two are now married and welcomed a second son, Kennedy, last May.

In this exclusive clip, Asuelu takes his wife on a date, after explaining to cameras that she told him how important it was for her that they spend one-on-one time together. Charming as ever, Asuelu hilariously gets down on one knee and presents her with flowers, noting, it "smells of my love."

Meanwhile, Kalani says her husband is keeping the location of their date a surprise and tells him she's "giddy" to just be out with him. But she's definitely shocked when Asuelu decides to bring her to an ax throwing venue.

"That's your romantic date?" she asks him.

Asuelu looks a bit sheepish as he responds, "Yeah, baby."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

