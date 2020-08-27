Larissa has already drastically changed her look on this season on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? due to undergoing extensive plastic surgery and her noticeable weight loss, but in this exclusive clip from Sunday's brand new episode, she reveals she has no plans of stopping.

In the clip, 33-year-old Larissa and her boyfriend, Eric -- whom she recently got back together with to the dismay of her close friends -- are going lingerie shopping. Larissa previously told Eric that she wants to get breast implants and a nose job and he agreed to loan her the money for the procedures, but is also charging her interest. While shopping, Eric asks her if she plans to get even more plastic surgery afterward and Larissa says she wants liposuction on her stomach and thighs, then plans to put the fat from the liposuction into her butt. Larissa grabs a mannequin and said that only when she looks like her, will she stop.

"You're gonna look like a mannequin," Eric comments, to which Larissa replies, "Yeah."

Eric tells cameras that he doesn't know if Larissa's plastic surgery desires will ever end.

"If it makes her feel happy and confident about herself, that's cool," he notes. "But if Larissa's unhappy, that kind of puts me on edge and irks me a little bit, like, how do we make you happy?"

Meanwhile, Larissa explains why she wants more plastic surgery -- she sees it as a fresh start after all the drama she experienced with her ex-husband, fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Colt.

"Larissa before the boob job is Larissa that was insecure, married to Colt, arrested many times," she says. "Finally, after two years, I'm going to get my boobs done. So I feel very happy that I'm going to wake up and everything's gonna change."

During the season premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Larissa said she had already enhanced her butt, and had work done on her chin, cheekbones, nose and lips. When ET spoke with her in June, she said she wasn't done with plastic surgery.

"My next goal is to get a tummy tuck and a Brazilian butt lift," she said. "Once we drink the wine of the plastic surgery, we start to find things that we can fix, we can change, you know? And once I tried [it], I don't want to stop."

Watch the video below for more.

