Amber is showing her jealous side when it comes to Daniel. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, a 90 Day Story, Amber uncomfortably confronts Daniel at the club in front of a woman he's talking to.

Amber and Daniel, who've been dating for three years, are one of the couples featured in the latest 90 Day Fiancé spinoff. Amber is currently in Costa Rica to visit Daniel, and during a night out, she gets upset that he's talking to another woman while at the bar.

"Hey, hello!" she awkwardly says as she walks right up to Daniel and the woman, whose name is Carolina. Daniel says he just met a "friend" here and that they were just chatting, as his brother and friend look at the scene and laugh. When Carolina exits, Amber angrily tells Daniel, "Are you kidding me?"

But Daniel tells cameras that Amber is "getting crazy" for no reason, and that she has to trust him more. He points out that once he comes to America, he's going to meet more people and she has to understand that.

"You're so crazy, Amber, this is stupid," he tells her. "We're supposed to be having a good time."

But Amber tells cameras that Daniel's actions are "disrespectful," especially since she's been supporting him financially.

"If you can do this in front of my face, what have you been doing that I haven't seen?" she muses. "You really start to question everything."

After Amber curses at Daniel, his brother notes that Amber always reacts badly when they go out and it always ends in an argument between her and Daniel. When Daniel says it's uncomfortable for his brother and friend to be around them, Amber abruptly leaves.

New episodes of Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, a 90 Day Story stream every Sunday on Discovery+.

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Caribbean: A 90 Day Story' Star Aryanna on Boyfriend Sherlon Working at a Swingers Resort This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

The Caribbean: A 90 Day Story:' Sherlon Opens Up About Working at a Nudist Resort

'The Caribbean: A 90 Day Story's Aryanna Says Sherlon Had an 'Agenda'

Related Gallery