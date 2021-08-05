'90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise': Amber Angrily Confronts Daniel at the Club With Another Woman (Exclusive)
'The Caribbean: A 90 Day Story': Amber Confronts Daniel After He…
'The Caribbean: A 90 Day Story' Star Aryanna on Boyfriend Sherlo…
The Caribbean: A 90 Day Story:' Sherlon Opens Up About Working a…
'90 Day Fiancé': Asuelu Surprises Kalani By Saying He Wants Anot…
'Darcey & Stacey:' Georgi Opens Up About Why He Hides Things Fro…
‘Patrick Star Show’ Cast on What Fans Can Expect From the Sea St…
Stream Queens | July 15, 2021
Watch Josh Duhamel Turn Into Two-Face in 'Batman: The Long Hallo…
‘The Bachelorette: Men Tell All’: Michael A. Opens Up About His …
Usher Talks About His Emotional Return to the Stage in Las Vegas…
Mena Suvari on Sharing Past Abuse, Drug Use and More Challenges …
Mena Suvari Opens Up About Drug Addiction and Abusive Relationsh…
Listen to Orlando Bloom Voice Prince Harry in Animated Prince Ge…
When We First Met Chris Evans: The Actor’s Biggest Milestones
Julia Roberts' 16-Year-Old Daughter Hazel Makes Her Red Carpet D…
‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Star LeBron James Says the Film Was a …
Kanye West Reportedly Living Inside Atlanta Stadium While Workin…
‘The Suicide Squad’: John Cena on What to Expect From TV Spinoff…
Summer 2021’s Biggest Movie, TV and Music Releases: Everything Y…
'Gossip Girl': ET's First Interviews With Blake Lively, Penn Bad…
Amber is showing her jealous side when it comes to Daniel. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, a 90 Day Story, Amber uncomfortably confronts Daniel at the club in front of a woman he's talking to.
Amber and Daniel, who've been dating for three years, are one of the couples featured in the latest 90 Day Fiancé spinoff. Amber is currently in Costa Rica to visit Daniel, and during a night out, she gets upset that he's talking to another woman while at the bar.
"Hey, hello!" she awkwardly says as she walks right up to Daniel and the woman, whose name is Carolina. Daniel says he just met a "friend" here and that they were just chatting, as his brother and friend look at the scene and laugh. When Carolina exits, Amber angrily tells Daniel, "Are you kidding me?"
But Daniel tells cameras that Amber is "getting crazy" for no reason, and that she has to trust him more. He points out that once he comes to America, he's going to meet more people and she has to understand that.
"You're so crazy, Amber, this is stupid," he tells her. "We're supposed to be having a good time."
But Amber tells cameras that Daniel's actions are "disrespectful," especially since she's been supporting him financially.
"If you can do this in front of my face, what have you been doing that I haven't seen?" she muses. "You really start to question everything."
After Amber curses at Daniel, his brother notes that Amber always reacts badly when they go out and it always ends in an argument between her and Daniel. When Daniel says it's uncomfortable for his brother and friend to be around them, Amber abruptly leaves.
New episodes of Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, a 90 Day Story stream every Sunday on Discovery+.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Caribbean: A 90 Day Story:' Sherlon Opens Up About Working at a Nudist Resort
'The Caribbean: A 90 Day Story's Aryanna Says Sherlon Had an 'Agenda'