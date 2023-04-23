'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Nicole Tells Mahmoud She Wants to Leave Egypt

This could spell the end for Nicole and Mahmoud. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Nicole finally came to the decision that she no longer wants to live in Egypt after struggling this entire season to adhere to the more conservative culture and she told the news to her husband.

Nicole already tried living in Egypt once when she married Mahmoud but left when they decided to separate. They later got back together and this season documents her second time trying to live with him in his home country. Not surprisingly, their old issues still plagued their marriage, namely Mahmoud getting frustrated with her for not wanting to follow the culture, for example, Nicole not wanting to wear a hijab or a burkini. On Sunday's episode, Nicole went with her sister-in-law, Fatima, to go grocery shopping and was again overwhelmed by the marketplace. Fatima comes from China, but has been able to adapt to life in Egypt with ease. Nicole said she felt "gross" and "worthless" because she was used to being independent in Los Angeles but was not adjusting well at all in Egypt.

"I can't help but worry that I'll never feel at home in this country," she admitted to cameras.

During a conversation with Fatima, Nicole told her that she wasn't sure how long she could continue to stay in Egypt and that she wanted to live in America and take Mahmoud with her. She applied for a spousal visa for him, but it hadn't been approved yet and she wasn't sure Mahmoud even wanted to leave Egypt. Fatima was shocked and told her she needed to talk to her husband.

"We haven't really spoken much to each other about it," Nicole told cameras about the spousal visa. "I'm just worried he's going to react poorly and not want to go to America and live, but I feel like it really is the only way we can be together moving forward -- because I can't stay in Egypt."

Later, Mahmoud took Nicole to adopt a cat, but she had to face reality and noted that it wasn't fair to adopt a cat when she was unsure if she was going to stay. She finally told him she was ready to leave Egypt. Nicole acknowledged that the original plan she agreed to was for her to stay permanently in Egypt and that Mahmoud tried to make her like it there, but she just wasn't happy.

"I feel so sad, so mad," Mahmoud told cameras. "I always think our love is, like, so strong. This is why we work so hard to can live in Egypt. And now she decide to leave, I feel like this is exactly what I'm worried about the most."

He told her that he wasn't going to force her to stay, but said that every time she decides something, she changes her mind. It worried him because he said one day she could just change her mind about him. Nicole said she definitely did not want to leave her husband and asked him to join her in the U.S. But as he pointed out, his visa hadn't even been approved yet. He said he wasn't sure if he wanted to live in the U.S., so he couldn't give her an answer.

"I'm not sure if people will accept me as like I'm Egyptian, I'm from the Middle East, and I'm Muslim, maybe it's be hard on me," he told cameras about possibly living in the U.S. with Nicole. "I'm sure it's like, life there is so different. But now I'm worried about like, is this the only chance we can be together, to be in the United States? Of course I never want to lose Nicole, I don't know what to do. It's awful feeling, in a way."

