'90 Day Fiancé': Stephanie Talks About Her High Sex Drive After Being Celibate for Over 2 Years (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiancé star Stephanie is single and more than ready to mingle. In this exclusive clip from Friday's premiere of season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life on Discovery+, Stephanie gets candid about her sex drive.
In the clip, Stephanie talks to her best friends, Sanders and Heather, and says that she is in "remission." After she stopped taking medication that she says stopped her sex drive, she started having certain feelings.
"There's parts of my body now that are working the way that a 30-year-old's are supposed to work," she says. "I can't tell you how many times I've woken up in the morning, like, humping my pillow."
She tells cameras, "Now that I've been celibate for two and a half years, well, I think enough is enough. I want to be young and spread my legs wide open."
Stephanie -- who identifies as bisexual and was part of the first ever LGBTQ pairing in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise -- later tells her friends that she's falling for her hairstylist, who's also named Stephanie. Her new love interest might remind 90 Day Fiancé fans of her ex, Erika, who also rocked brightly dyed hair and colorful clothing.
"Oh my god, she's so hot," the reality star says of her hairstylist. "She's 30 years old and she's tomboy-ish but still with, like, a feminine side. Lately, we've hung out and our friendship started to turn into something more."
Stephanie reveals to her friends that the two ended up taking a bath together when she came over to do a photo shoot for her social media. Needless to say, Sanders and Heather are shocked. 90 Day: The Single Life season 2 premieres this Friday, Nov. 12 on Discovery+.
Stephanie made an appearance on 90 Day Bares All in October and said she was going to date both men and women on 90 Day: The Single Life. She also said that she never had sex with Erika, and that she actually had never had an enjoyable sexual experience.
"I mean, by myself," she said with a laugh. "I've had enjoyable sexual experiences by myself but never with other people, and that's also a problem. It's weird because people perceive me as a very sexual being because of my social media. And I get it -- I like to dress sexy, I like to feel sexy -- there's a difference between sexy and sexual."
