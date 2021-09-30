'90 Day Fiancé': Sumit Explains How the Tragic Death of His Sister Has Affected His Mom (Exclusive)
Sumit is sharing how a trauma in his family has affected his rocky relationship with his mother. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Sumit tells Jenny that his sister, who was a year and a half younger than him, died when she was only eight months old and that his mom, Sahna, has lingering resentment toward him.
Sumit and his mom have been fighting over his relationship with Jenny. At one point, Sahna threatened to die by suicide if he married Jenny, due to Jenny and Sumit's 29-year age difference. Despite their many obstacles, Sumit and Jenny are now engaged but his parents still do not accept it. During last week's episode, they told Sumit that Jenny is not welcome at their family celebrations.
Sumit said his mom was missing a daughter in his life after the death of her daughter due to jaundice, and after his divorce from his first wife. He explained that his mother liked his first wife and wanted to do things with her that she felt she never got to do because she lost her daughter.
"She feels like I divorced her and I snatched her happiness," Sumit said of how his mom felt when his arranged marriage didn't work out.
"My mother blamed me for losing another daughter when I get divorce," Sumit also told cameras. "Sometimes it makes me feel like my mother is taking revenge. Like, she is mad at me because she's not happy she lost a girl she had connection with. So maybe this explain that's why my mom don't like Jenny because she like, consider Jenny as like one who helped me in order to get divorced."
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.
ET spoke to Jenny and Sumit in August, and Sumit said that when it came down to it, he would marry Jenny despite his parents' objections.
"I keep on trying as much as I can," Sumit said about convincing his parents to accept his and Jenny's relationship. "After all that, after I feel like I've put in all the effort to convince them and show them how happy I am with Jenny and that's what I want in my life, after that if they don't understand then, no point in that, I think I will go ahead and marry Jenny."
Sumit said he will continue to keep fighting for his and Jenny's unconventional relationship. "In order to get love, I need to stay strong and keep explaining, keep fighting for love, keep showing people that we are happy and that's most important," he said.
