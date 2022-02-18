In Ximena and Mike's case, absence did not make the heart grow fonder. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Mike returns to Colombia to see his fiancée, Ximena, and she clearly isn't as enamored with him as she was when he left to go back to the United States after proposing to her.

During Mike's trip to Colombia to meet Ximena in person after connecting on a dating app, the two ended up getting engaged even though Ximena had reservations about him -- mainly, she was disgusted by his habits like not cleaning up after himself and burping and farting in front of her (which he blamed on his ADHD), and she also wasn't physically attracted to him. Still, she was sad when he had to go back to New York, and Mike worried that she would get distant while they were apart. In this exclusive clip, his worries appear to have come true.

"This trip is very different from the first trip because the first time Mike came, I was super in love, and I wanted to meet him and balloons and love and hearts were floating everywhere," Ximena tells cameras. "But since Mike left Colombia, I have thought a lot about how Mike is a very clingy person. I mean, I like my space."

It doesn't take long for Ximena to be annoyed with Mike, after he stepped into her house with dog poop on his shoes.

"Not off to the best start. Ximena is very meticulous about the house, everything's dusted, clean, and I literally just tracked in dog poop on the carpet," Mike notes.

Later, when Mike tells Ximena's sister that he came to visit Ximena and her two young sons and to meet the rest of the family, Ximena says she told him he didn't have to come that month.

"But, I told you I was coming," a confused Mike says.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

RELATED CONTENT:

'90 Day Fiancé': Mike Reveals He Hadn’t Dated Anyone for 20 Years Until Connecting With Ximena This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

'90 Day Fiancé': Mike Reveals His ADHD Diagnosis to Ximena

'90 Day Fiancé': Ximena Confronts Mike About Being 'Super Gross'

'90 Day Fiancé': Ximena Reveals Her Ex Is a Hitman

Related Gallery