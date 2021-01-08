Zied's long awaited arrival in the United States to reunite with his fiancée, Rebecca, was far from romantic in this exclusive clip from Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé, after he was surprised at the airport with not just Rebecca, but her daughter, Tiffany, and Tiffany's fiancé, Micah.

Zied and Rebecca's love story was previously shown on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 3 and continues on this season of 90 Day Fiancé. The two connected online before she traveled to Tunisia to meet him. Despite their 22-year age difference -- he's 27 and she's 49 -- as well as major cultural differences, they got engaged and she brought him to Georgia on a K-1 visa.

Rebecca has been anxiously awaiting his arrival this season, and in this clip, they finally reunite when she picks him up from the airport. However, Zied is surprised by Tiffany and Micah. While Tiffany greets him warmly, Micah is clearly not as excited, hanging back and looking less than thrilled. In a previous episode, Micah had already anticipated Zied making him angry if he tries to do things his way in America.

Still, Zied greets him with a hug -- which Micah reciprocates -- but even Rebecca could see the tension in the air, given that Zied has made it clear that he doesn't approve of other men around her.

"Yeah, I wanted to come get you myself only, but she told me today, 'I'm coming with you,'" she explains to him, referring to Tiffany.

Zied replies stoically, "Yeah, that's so good. Perfect."

Meanwhile, Tiffany -- who has openly doubted Zied's intentions with her mother -- says he's exactly how she pictured him to be but is bothered by his lackadaisical attitude.

"He is just very nonchalant," she observes. "He's just like, 'Yeah, OK. Yeah, OK.'"

Meanwhile, Micah notes, "We thought he'd be a lot more enthusiastic as he got here, but ..."

