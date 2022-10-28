90 Day Fiancé star Tania is open to dating both men and women after her divorce from Syngin. In this exclusive clip from Monday's episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Tania meets a woman whom she's attracted to, but her plan to make a move doesn't go as planned.

In the clip, Tania says she loves meeting people organically and that she found someone "really cute" while in Aruba. She then sits down by a woman named Daphne, who was raised in Holland and is half Aruban and half Cape Verdean.

"I've always been sexually attracted to women," Tania tells cameras. "My first kiss was actually with a girl. I was probably 14."

"Ever since then, I've wanted to do more," she continues. "And right now, while I'm single, why not? Why haven't I?"

When Daphne asks Tania if she's dating anyone, Tania replies she's "out here exploring." But she's quickly disappointed when Daphne flashes her engagement ring and says she's engaged.

"Damn," Tania replies.

"Daphne telling me she's engaged, I'm very disappointed," Tania admits to cameras. "But I was proud of myself for still trying to go over there and trying to flirt. Pursuing women is uncharted territory for me, but, the reel's been cast and I don't know what I'm reeling in yet."

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8pm ET/PT on TLC and Discovery+.

RELATED CONTENT:

'90 Day Fiancé': Tania Awkwardly Dates Again While Still Married to Syngin (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

'90 Day Fiancé': Tania Dates Again While Still Married to Syngin

'90 Day Fiancé Tell-All: Syngin & Tania Tearfully Reunite After Split

'90 Day Fiancé': Syngin and Tania Sob During Emotional Final Goodbye

Related Gallery