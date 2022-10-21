'90 Day: The Single Life': Debbie Decides to Move to Canada, Tony Wants to Meet Colt (Exclusive)
'90 Day Fiancé': Debbie Decides to Live With Tony and Move to Ca…
Dwayne Johnson Shocks Kelly Clarkson With Sex Joke About His Wife
Megan Fox Opens Up About Her Son's Experience With Bullying
Megan Fox Blasts Online Troll for Mom-Shaming Her
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 10 With Brittany Bell
Meghan Markle Recalls Feeling 'Objectified' on 'Deal or No Deal'
'BiP’: Casey Reveals He Hasn’t Been Able to Walk Since Fainting …
Where 'Love Is Blind' Star Natalie Stands After Drama With Shayn…
Khloé Kardashian Trolls Sister Kim Kardashian for Posing in the …
Jesse Palmer and Wells Adams Preview ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Seas…
'BiP's Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon on Fan Backlash and Paren…
Kourtney Kardashian Explains Why She's Not as Close With Kim an…
'90 Day Fiancè': Yara Considers Moving Back to Europe (Exclusive)
Hailey Bieber Sends Message to Selena Gomez Fans After Years of …
'Sister Wives': Kody and Christine's Kids React to Their Separat…
Jessica Biel on Words From Justin Timberlake That Keeps Their Ma…
Christine Brown Addresses Her 'Sister Wives' Future and Life Aft…
Behati Prinsloo Supports Adam Levine at Shaq-Fronted Charity Eve…
Why Kourtney Kardashian Was Upset With 'Kardashians' for Using S…
Debbie Johnson is ready to make the move! In ET's exclusive first look at the upcoming 90 Day: The Single Life episode, Debbie has decided to ship out to Vancouver, Canada, to be with Tony after sightseeing around the city.
She does, however, admit that she is afraid of leaving her son, Colt Johnson, and everything she's ever known to take a chance on love. "Am I willing to leave Colt behind? I don't want him to feel like I'm giving him up, deserting him after all these years," she tells Tony at dinner.
Tony argues, "Colt is married. Him and Vanessa [Guerra], they need their space."
He adds that "it would be nice to meet him," to which Debbie responds, "I would like that. I think it would help our relationship and Colt and mine's relationship."
Tony then offers to help her move and meet her son. "I love you very much, dear. I really do," he tells her. "Are you really willing to take a chance and pack up everything and move up to Canada and move in with me?"
To the delight of Tony, Debbie replies, "Yes. I'm 100 percent sure."
In their confessional, she tells Tony, "You better be worth all that I'm giving up."
Debbie adds, "I want Tony to be my forever. I am in love for the last time in my life -- but I'm still worried about Colt. I don't know how he's going to react when I tell him I'm moving in with Tony. I'm risking a lot by moving to Canada."
Colt, 37, just recently moved out of his mother's home, and does not seem too thrilled with her and Tony's relationship. See what drama may unfold after Debbie tells her son she's moving when 90 Day: The Single Life airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and Discovery+.
RELATED CONTENT:
'90 Day Fiancé': Debbie Breaks Down in Tears After Colt Curses at Her
'90 Day Fiancé': Tania Dates Again While Still Married to Syngin
90 Day Fiancé': Natalie Meets Josh's Ex-Wife (Exclusive)
Related Gallery