And the Emmy goes to -- Julia Garner! The actress just won another Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, marking her second year in a row to be honored with the award.

The celebrated performer won for her portrayal of Ruth Langmore in the Netflix drama series Ozark, and she admitted she was "shocked" to hear her name called.

"First, I am shocked, to be honest," Garner said, while accepting her award virtually during the 72nd Primetime Emmys on Sunday night. "I want to show gratitude to all the women in this category. You are the reason why I'm acting in the first place. So thank you."

She went on to thank the show's writers and Netflix for "setting the tone for Ozark."

"Thank you to Chris and everybody in the writers' room. And just setting the tone for Ozark," she expressed. "Thank you, Jason [Bateman] and Laura [Linney]. Laura, I love you so much for bringing me under your wings, teaching me to be a better person. And Netflix, and everyone!"

Garner ended her speech with a few uplifting words to viewers at home. "Let's try to make this world better," she concluded. "There will be a light at the end of this tunnel. Thank you so much."

The 26-year-old actress beat out Laura Dern (Big Little Lies), Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve), Sarah Snook (Succession), Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies), Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale), Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown) and Thandie Newton (Westworld).

In total, Ozark was nominated for 18 awards, including Outstanding Drama Series.

The 2020 Primetime Emmys hosted by Jimmy Kimmel were broadcast live on ABC.

How the Emmy Awards Will Go LIVE With 130 Different Cameras This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

2020 Emmy Winners: The Complete List

2020 Emmys: How to Stream the Most-Nominated Shows

What the Nominees Think About the 2020 Emmys Going Virtual (Exclusive)

Related Gallery

Related Gallery