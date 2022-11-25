'A Christmas Story': See the Cast Now and Then

The holiday season is officially upon us, and for some households, watching the 1983 classic A Christmas Story is a family tradition this time of year.

Starring Peter Billingsley as Ralphie Parker, the beloved movie is set in the 1940s and hilariously follows the young boy's mission to convince his parents, teacher, and Santa Claus that a Red Ryder Range 200 Shot BB gun really is the perfect Christmas gift for him.

Unfortunately for Ralphie, he keeps getting the same response from adults, who tell him, "You'll shoot your eye out!"

Almost 40 years later, Ralphie has a family of his own and is revisiting his childhood home in Cleveland, Ohio, for HBO Max's A Christmas Story Christmas.

The highly anticipated movie stars Billingsley, as well as a few other familiar faces from the original flick.

A Christmas Story Christmas is currently streaming on HBO Max, which is reason enough to check out ET's gallery of what the original looks like 39 years later.

