There are a million little reasons to tune in to ABC's A Million Little Things.

ET exclusively debuts a brand-new trailer for the upcoming fall drama, which revolves around a group of friends from Boston who bond under unusual circumstances. After one of them dies unexpectedly, it’s just the wake-up call the others need to finally start living.

The 90-second promo, debuting for the first time on TV during primetime on Monday evening, channels This Is Us in its heart-wrenching preview of what awaits viewers. Like the NBC hit, there's heartbreak, tear-jerking moments and life-altering secrets, as the circle of friends try to keep their lives from spiraling out of control.

David Giuntoli, Ron Livingston, Romany Malco, James Roday, Allison Miller, Christina Moses, Christina Ochoa, Stephanie Szostak and Lizzy Greene star in the hour-long series.

A Million Little Things premieres Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

RELATED CONTENT:

2018 Fall TV Preview: Watch Trailers for Every New Show

Related Gallery