A Sixth 'Scream' Film Is Happening

Scream, baby, because a sixth installment of Scream is a go!
Spyglass Media and Paramount Pictures announced on Thursday that they have given the green light to move forward with the next installment of the horror franchise. Radio Silence -- comprised of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett -- will direct the film off the screenplay co-written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein and William Sherak -- in conjunction with Project X Entertainment -- are serving as producers. Creator Kevin Williamson and Chad Villella -- the third member of Radio Silence -- are executive producers alongside Gary Barber and Pete Oillataguerre with Spyglass.
"We are tremendously grateful to the fans around the world who enthusiastically received our film. We can’t wait for audiences to see what Radio Silence, writers Jamie & Guy and Project X have in store for our Woodsboro family," read a statement from Spyglass and Paramount.
"Working with such a wonderful and talented family of creators – and in the lineage Wes and Kevin so expertly built – has been the thrill of a lifetime and we’re so excited to bring the next chapter in the ‘Scream’ saga to life," Radio Silence said.
As for where the story's headed next, that's unclear. The plot's still being kept under wraps. In any event, it's welcome news, considering it comes on the heels of the fifth installment's monumental success at the box office after its Jan. 16 release in theaters. The fifth installment -- a mix of the OG cast and a new school crew -- recently passed the $100 million mark at the box office, according to Deadline.
Prior to the fifth installment's release, the Scream franchise had already enjoyed box office riches, hauling in more than $600 million worldwide.
Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group, which took over the series from Dimension Films, struck gold after conjuring up a plot line that perfectly blends the new and OG cast, as a new Ghostface killer once again terrorizes the sleepy town of Woodsboro.
